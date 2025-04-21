Fifth Circuit Securities Litigation Quarterly Q1 2025

Introduction

Welcome to the Q1 2025 edition of A&O Shearman's Fifth Circuit Securities Litigation Quarterly. As public companies and financial institutions continue to migrate to Texas, our Texas-based securities litigation team continues to monitor all developments and help our clients navigate the unique landscape for federal securities litigation in the Fifth Circuit.

In our Q1 2025 edition, we cover two new case filings, a settlement in a rare securities class action that went to trial, five district court decisions on pleading stage and class certification issues, and other decisions of note.

New securities class action filings

ENCORE ENERGY (S.D. TEX., 4:25-CV01234, FILED MAR. 14, 2025)

Filed on behalf of a putative class of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired enCore securities between March 28, 2024 and March 2, 2025, inclusive

Asserts claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Alleges Defendants "failed to disclose to investors: (1) that enCore lacked effective internal controls over financial reporting; (2) that enCore could not capitalize certain exploratory and development costs under GAAP; (3) that, as a result, its net losses had substantially increased; and (4) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis."

SOLARIS ENERGY INFRASTRUCTURE (S.D. TEX., 4:25-CV-01455, FILED MAR. 28, 2025)

Filed on behalf of a putative class of investors who purchased or otherwise acquired Solaris securities between July 9, 2024 and March 17, 2025, inclusive

Asserts claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934

Alleges Defendants "misrepresented and/or failed to disclose: (1) [a company Solaris acquired, Mobile Energy Rentals LLC] had little to no corporate history in the mobile turbine leasing space; (2) MER did not have a diversified earnings stream; (3) MER's co-owner was a convicted felon associated with multiple allegations of turbine-related fraud; (4) as a result, Solaris overstated the commercial prospects posed by the Acquisition; (5) Solaris inflated profitability metrics by failing to properly depreciate its turbines; and (6) that, as a result of the foregoing, Defendants' positive statements about the Company's business, operations, and prospects were materially misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis."

ALTA MESA (S.D. TEX., 4:19-CV-00957)

$126.3 million settlement of case asserting claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, inclusive of settlements previously announced with a subset of the defendants totaling $11.3 million

Case initially filed March 2019. In March 2021, the court denied Defendants' motions to dismiss. The court granted class certification in January 2022. The court granted in part and denied in part Defendants' motions for summary judgment on August 12, 2024, and denied the parties' Daubert motions without prejudice to reasserting them at trial. A motion for preliminary approval covering the settlement as to all defendants, superseding previously-filed motions related to partial settlements, was filed on January 6, 2025. The parties agreed to the settlement in principle during trial.

Decisions of note

Sunnova: S.D. Tex. Grants Motions to Dismiss Without Prejudice for Failure to Plead a Material Misstatement

Natera: W.D. Tex. Grants Class Certification, Rejecting Arguments That Alleged Truth Was Disclosed Earlier Than Plaintiffs Alleged

CS Disco: W.D. Tex. Grants-in-Part and Denies-in-Part Motion to Dismiss, Allowing One Category of Alleged Misstatements to Survive

F45 Training: W.D. Tex. Grants Motion to Dismiss Exchange Act Claims and Allows Some Securities Act Claims to Survive

Lumen: W.D. La. Grants Motion to Dismiss for Failure to Plead a Material Misstatement

Other Cases of Note: N.D. Tex denies motion for leave to file third amended complaint in Exxon case; S.D. Tex. adopts magistrate recommendation denying class certification as to certain claims in McDermott case; W.D. Tex refers securities class action to bankruptcy court for resolution of third-party release issue; W.D. Tex. dismisses Tesla derivative case in sealed order; S.D. Tex. dismisses merger-related fiduciary duty claims against CEO and controlling shareholder of Camber Energy.

