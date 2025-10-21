ARTICLE
21 October 2025

Sustainability Spotlight – A Conversation With Saint Gobain (Podcast)

On this episode of Sustainability Spotlight, Saint-Gobain's Dennis Wilson, Vice President of Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) and Managing Director of Circular Economy Solutions...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
On this episode of Sustainability Spotlight, Saint-Gobain's Dennis Wilson, Vice President of Environment, Social, Governance (ESG) and Managing Director of Circular Economy Solutions, discusses this global building products company's goal to be the world leader in light and sustainable construction, and how that commitment manifests itself in operations and investments. Dennis also talks about one of the company's biggest sustainability investments: a zero-carbon drywall production facility that recently opened in Montreal, Canada.

View the recording transcript here.

