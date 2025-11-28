FDOT Announces Small Business Growth Program Following DBE Program Updates

To all Florida public agencies that receive federal or FDOT funds for construction projects:

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, the FDOT announced that next year it will begin implementation of a small business development program through the FDOT Business Growth and Engagement Office which will focus on economic competitiveness and small business development. This announcement is in response to the USDOT Interim Final Rule and Official Frequently Asked Questions on the DBE Program that effectively removed the presumption of disadvantage based on race and sex. The Modal Agencies (Rail, Transit, Highway, Aviation) are updating their contract requirements for grant recipients. In the meantime, all public agencies that receive USDOT or FDOT funding should review the information set forth in the links provided above and make sure their solicitation and contract documents are in compliance.

