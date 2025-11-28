ARTICLE
28 November 2025

FDOT Announces Small Business Growth Program Following DBE Program Updates

NM
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP

Contributor

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP logo

Flexibility, practical business sense, and tireless advocacy are among Nelson Mullins’ service hallmarks. Our growth over the past 120 years continues to be client-focused.

Our culture and multidisciplinary platform provide our community of clients trusted advice to meet a broad range of business needs and our team members an opportunity to be part of a Firm that values relationships, collaboration, thinking ahead, leadership within our profession, and helping those in need through pro bono and community service.

Explore Firm Details
On Thursday, November 20, 2025, the FDOT announced that next year it will begin implementation of a small business development program through...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Karen Ryan,Robert Alfert, Jr.,Megan Schroder
+1 Authors
Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough LLP are most popular:
  • within Consumer Protection, Criminal Law and Antitrust/Competition Law topic(s)
  • in United States
  • with readers working within the Consumer Industries and Utilities industries

To all Florida public agencies that receive federal or FDOT funds for construction projects:

On Thursday, November 20, 2025, the FDOT announced that next year it will begin implementation of a small business development program through the FDOT Business Growth and Engagement Office which will focus on economic competitiveness and small business development. This announcement is in response to the USDOT Interim Final Rule and Official Frequently Asked Questions on the DBE Program that effectively removed the presumption of disadvantage based on race and sex. The Modal Agencies (Rail, Transit, Highway, Aviation) are updating their contract requirements for grant recipients. In the meantime, all public agencies that receive USDOT or FDOT funding should review the information set forth in the links provided above and make sure their solicitation and contract documents are in compliance.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Karen Ryan
Karen Ryan
Photo of Robert Alfert, Jr.
Robert Alfert, Jr.
Photo of Lacey D. Corona
Lacey D. Corona
Photo of Megan Schroder
Megan Schroder
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More