ARTICLE
22 October 2025

Struggling To Raise VC? These 7 Startup Funding Tactics Actually Work In 2025

MP
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP

Contributor

Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP logo
Manatt is a multidisciplinary, integrated national professional services firm known for quality and an extraordinary commitment to clients. We are keenly focused on specific industry sectors, providing legal and consulting capabilities at the very highest levels to achieve our clients’ business objectives.
Explore Firm Details
In his latest Entrepreneur column, Manatt Digital and Technology Consulting Managing Director Kalon Gutierrez discussed how, in the face of a shifting venture capital landscape...
United States Corporate/Commercial Law
Kalon Gutierrez
Manatt, Phelps & Phillips LLP are most popular:
  • within Real Estate and Construction and Tax topic(s)
  • with readers working within the Environment & Waste Management industries

In his latest Entrepreneur column, Manatt Digital and Technology Consulting Managing Director Kalon Gutierrez discussed how, in the face of a shifting venture capital landscape, entrepreneurs can fund start-ups through alternative strategies.

As venture capital investment declines and funds become more selective, early-stage founders must demonstrate stronger track records and clearer growth potential to meet increasingly rigorous funding criteria. "The VC industry is changing, but that doesn't mean building a successful startup is out of reach. If anything, this shift is encouraging founders to build more focused, resilient companies."

Gutierrez offers seven ways to secure capital and resources without accessing venture funding:

  1. Use a convertible note to raise early cash
  2. Trade equity for services with contributors
  3. Pitch aligned family offices
  4. Launch a crowdfunding campaign
  5. Apply for grants or fellowships
  6. Use your day job to fund your startup
  7. Aim for early profitability

Read the full article here.

See more of Gutierrez's Entrepreneur articles here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Kalon Gutierrez
Kalon Gutierrez
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More