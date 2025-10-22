Struggling To Raise VC? These 7 Startup Funding Tactics Actually Work In 2025

In his latest Entrepreneur column, Manatt Digital and Technology Consulting Managing Director Kalon Gutierrez discussed how, in the face of a shifting venture capital landscape, entrepreneurs can fund start-ups through alternative strategies.

As venture capital investment declines and funds become more selective, early-stage founders must demonstrate stronger track records and clearer growth potential to meet increasingly rigorous funding criteria. "The VC industry is changing, but that doesn't mean building a successful startup is out of reach. If anything, this shift is encouraging founders to build more focused, resilient companies."

Gutierrez offers seven ways to secure capital and resources without accessing venture funding:

Use a convertible note to raise early cash Trade equity for services with contributors Pitch aligned family offices Launch a crowdfunding campaign Apply for grants or fellowships Use your day job to fund your startup Aim for early profitability

Read the full article here.

See more of Gutierrez's Entrepreneur articles here.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.