Growth, Innovation And Resilience: What To Expect From Private Equity In Europe In 2026 (Video)

Private equity in Europe and the UK is entering a new era of growth. Our latest research reveals strong confidence among industry leaders, with over half expecting robust deal activity and nearly all anticipating increased transaction volumes in the year ahead.

Despite challenges – such as evolving regulations, a complex exit environment, and shifting LP-GP dynamics – firms are adapting through strategic repositioning, consolidation, and specialisation.

Opportunities abound for those ready to capitalise on Europe's stability and attractive valuations, especially as US investment appetite grows.

Read the full report.

self

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.