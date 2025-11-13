Pryor Cashman Represents Soleus Capital In Sale Of Parse Biosciences To QIAGEN N.V. For Up To $280 Million

Pryor Cashman is representing Soleus Capital, as a major stockholder of portfolio company Parse Biosciences, Inc., in connection with the recently announced sale of Parse, a leading provider of scalable, chemistry-based (instrument-free), single-cell sequencing, to QIAGEN N.V. (NYSE: QGEN) in a transaction valuing Parse at up to $280 million.

QIAGEN will fully acquire Parse Biosciences for an upfront payment of approximately $225 million in cash, with Parse equityholders eligible to receive additional milestone payments of up to $55 million based on the achievement of targets over a multi-year period.

QIAGEN, a Netherlands-based holding company, is a global leader in Sample to Insight solutions that enable customers to extract and analyze molecular information from biological samples containing the building blocks of life.

The transaction, which was announced on November 4, 2025, is subject to antitrust clearance and other customary conditions, and is expected to close during December 2025.

Soleus Capital Management, L.P. is a healthcare investment firm focused on the innovative areas of life sciences, including biotech, medtech, diagnostics, and genomics. Soleus Capital invests across the healthcare lifecycle from developmental-stage companies through commercial companies.

The Pryor Cashman team was led by Partner Michael Weinsier, Co-Chair of the firm's Mergers & Acquisitions and Private Equity Practices and a member of the firm's nationally recognized Corporate Group and Investment Management Practice, with principal assistance from Partners Richard C. Leska and Lawrence A. Spector, and Associate Kimberly A. Rubin.

