Renewable Energy Update

Focus

California to sue federal government over canceled offshore wind lease

The Maritime Executive – June 23

California Attorney General Rob Bonta and the California Energy Commission filed a notice of intent on June 23 to challenge the federal government’s deal to cancel a California offshore wind lease in exchange for investments in fossil fuel energy projects. The state contends in part that the move puts more than $100 million in investments at risk and violates the Outer Continental Shelf Lands Act.

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News

Pumped storage doubles as renewables surge

Energy Innovation Review – June 24

The International Hydropower Association’s 2026 World Hydropower Outlook delivers a clear verdict: pumped storage is no longer a niche solution but the backbone of global energy storage. With global pumped storage capacity surpassing 200 GW for the first time in 2025, including a record 11.7 GW of new additions, and an additional 243 GW under construction, the technology is cementing its role as the world’s dominant form of large-scale storage.

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New York completes 100-mile Smart Path Connect project

Power Technology – June 23

New York Governor Kathy Hochul has announced the completion and energization of the 100-mile Smart Path Connect transmission project. The new transmission line, currently in service across the North Country and Mohawk Valley, is designed to facilitate the flow of renewable energy and improve the reliability of New York’s electricity infrastructure.

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Projects

Matrix closes financing for 1 GW U.S. portfolio

ReNews – June 23

Matrix Renewables has closed financing and secured tax equity commitments for a portfolio comprising 859 MW of solar and 167 MWh BESS projects across California, Idaho, and Texas. The portfolio includes the 86.5 MWh Alamo BESS in Kern County, California, which is expected to enter commercial operations by August 2026.

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Kern County supervisors approve new solar project, anticipate $44M in property taxes revenue in first year operational

KGET – June 16

The Kern County Board of Supervisors has approved a new solar energy project that will generate millions of dollars in property taxes for the county. The Discovery Solar PV and Storage Project will include a 1.4 GW solar energy farm and an 8 GWh BESS.

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BLM advances Pahrump Valley solar project in Nevada

Nevada Current – June 22

The Bureau of Land Management issued a final environmental review and resource management plan last week for the proposed 400 MW Purple Sage Energy Center project on more than 4,500 acres of public land near the Nevada-California border. It would be one of largest solar generation projects in Nevada.

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Sonoma CCA matches solar and storage capacities on latest dual project

Solar Power World – June 23

Renewable Properties has completed the 4 MW Redemeyer Road Solar project in Ukiah, California. The system includes a 4 MW/16 MWh BESS and will provide power to Sonoma Clean Power, the community choice aggregator (CCA) serving Sonoma and Mendocino counties.

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CIM’s Permanent Power Company closes $600M financing for solar project in San Joaquin Valley

Connect CRE – June 18

CIM Group’s Permanent Power Company has closed an approximately $600-million construction financing facility for its Grape solar and energy storage project in Westlands Solar Park in California’s San Joaquin Valley. The 246.4 MW solar photovoltaic project includes a 600 MWh BESS.

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rPlus unveils 800 MW Green River solar, storage complex in Utah

Renewables Now – June 23

rPlus Energies has powered up its 400 MW solar and 1,600 MWh BESS Green River Energy Center in Utah. The Green River complex will generate electricity for utility PacifiCorp under a power purchase agreement (PPA).

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