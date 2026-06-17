Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — June 2026

A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox.

Attorney Spotlight: Omar Bustami on Powering the West

By Omar Bustami

Get to know attorney Omar Bustami in the latest installment of our series spotlighting the Mintz Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure team. Omar discusses the unique dynamics of the West Coast power market, how he advises clients on data center power demand, and what it means to bridge a regulatory and commercial practice in today’s energy landscape.

Read More About Omar

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure M&A Activity — June 2026

By Thomas R. Burton, III, Sahir Surmeli

Recent M&A Activity:

May 1, 2026: Bluedot, developer of a charge-sharing application designed to accelerate electric vehicle adoption, was acquired by Epic Charging for an undisclosed amount. The company’s application helps EV drivers find charging stations and allows fleet owners to manage charge schedules, statistics, and maintenance remotely. It is a universal charging payment and rewards platform for individual and fleet drivers, enabling users to track real-time availability of EV charging stations.

May 12, 2026: Ravin Energy, provider of energy and EV infrastructure consulting services based in the United States, was acquired by Alpine Power Systems for an undisclosed amount. Ravin Energy specializes in fleet EV charging consulting, workplace charging solutions, and EV infrastructure development services, enabling organizations to plan and implement efficient EV charging systems. Alpine Power Systems acquired the operating businesses of Ravin Energy to expand its Motive Power division into Oregon and the broader Pacific Northwest.

May 22, 2026: Hadron Energy, a nuclear technology company focused on developing factory-fabricated, transportable 10 megawatt-electric (MWe) micro-modular reactors (MMRs) to meet the growing demand for clean, reliable, and affordable power, was acquired by GigCapital7 for an undisclosed amount through a reverse merger. Previously, the company raised an undisclosed amount of venture funding from Smartland, Move Venture Capital, and other undisclosed investors on April 28, 2026. The amount was raised in the form of SAFE notes that were subsequently converted into equity. The company aims to deliver scalable, carbon-free energy solutions that can be rapidly deployed to power a variety of industries, including data centers, industrial facilities, remote communities, government installations, and more. The market segments for its proprietary reactor, Hadron Halo, are data centers, industrial facilities and heavy manufacturing, remote communities and critical infrastructure, and utilities and distributed energy.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Litigation Updates — June 2026

By Jacob Hupart

Regulatory Updates

The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has undertaken additional steps to negate the Biden administration’s rulemaking with respect to ESG principles. Specifically, in a letter to the Eighth Circuit (which is currently evaluating the validity of the SEC’s climate disclosure rule), the SEC indicated that it planned to rescind the climate disclosure rule through notice-and-comment rulemaking, and the SEC submitted a proposed rescission of the climate disclosure rule on May 4, 2026. This reflects the increasing focus on issues pertaining to fraud, and the corresponding decreased focus by government regulatory agencies on ostensibly objectionable practices involving ESG principles.

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Event Highlights — June 2026

By Thomas R. Burton, III, Sahir Surmeli

Past Event Highlight:

On May 12, Mintz Partner Adam Banack moderated the panel Financing the First Wave: Structuring Bankable Deals in the SMR Market at the Reuters Events: Nuclear SMR & Advanced Reactor Conference in Austin, Texas.

More info >>

Upcoming Events:

London Climate Action Week

June 20 – 28, 2026

London, UK

More info >>

Dynamo Energy Hub London Summer Soirée

June 23, 2026

London, UK

More info >>

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Team — Built For This Moment

At the frontlines of the energy and sustainability revolution since the start, our team was built for this moment: to advance innovation, transform infrastructure, and scale solutions integral to business success and a thriving planet.

We would also like to remind our readers that you can always ask us anything at mintzedge.com/ask-anything/. We built the MintzEdge website as a resource for entrepreneurs and investors, and hope that all of you take advantage of the site and see how it can help you.

Mintz Project Analysts Jordyn Flaherty and Emma Sansom contributed to this edition of the newsletter.