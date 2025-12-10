ARTICLE
10 December 2025

EC Adopts Strategic Framework For A Competitive And Sustainable EU Bioeconomy

BC
Bergeson & Campbell

Contributor

Bergeson & Campbell, P.C. is a Washington D.C. law firm focusing on chemical product approval and regulation, product defense, and associated business issues.
United States Energy and Natural Resources
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq. and Carla Hutton
The European Commission (EC) announced on November 26, 2025, that it adopted a new Strategic Framework for a Competitive and Sustainable EU Bioeconomy, "charting a way forward to build a clean, competitive and resilient European economy." According to the EC, by using renewable biological resources and providing alternatives to critical raw materials, the European Union (EU) "will move forward towards a more circular and decarbonised economy and can decrease dependence on fossil imports." According to the EC's web page on the Bioeconomy Strategy, the main goals of the Strategy are:

  • Ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the EU bioeconomy and investment security;
  • Increasing resource-efficient and circular use of biological resources;
  • Securing the competitive and sustainable supply of biomass, both domestically and from outside the EU; and
  • Positioning the EU in the rapidly expanding international market for biobased materials, biomanufacturing, biochemicals, and agri-food and biotech sectors.

The EC plans several targeted stakeholder workshops that will focus on key themes vital to the future of the bioeconomy:

  • How to scale-up and accelerate innovation in the bioeconomy;
  • How to finance the scale-up of innovators in the bioeconomy;
  • How to improve the circularity of the bioeconomy; and
  • Securing a sustainably sourced biomass supply.

The EC states that it will continue to monitor the bioeconomy's development through the EU Knowledge Centre for Bioeconomy and the Bioeconomy Monitoring System. The EC has posted the following materials:

A November 2025 Joint Research Centre brief focusing on the economic value of the bioeconomy, including employment and innovation.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Lynn L. Bergeson Esq.
Photo of Carla Hutton
Carla Hutton
