EC Adopts Strategic Framework For A Competitive And Sustainable EU Bioeconomy

The European Commission (EC) announced on November 26, 2025, that it adopted a new Strategic Framework for a Competitive and Sustainable EU Bioeconomy, "charting a way forward to build a clean, competitive and resilient European economy." According to the EC, by using renewable biological resources and providing alternatives to critical raw materials, the European Union (EU) "will move forward towards a more circular and decarbonised economy and can decrease dependence on fossil imports." According to the EC's web page on the Bioeconomy Strategy, the main goals of the Strategy are:

Ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the EU bioeconomy and investment security;

Increasing resource-efficient and circular use of biological resources;

Securing the competitive and sustainable supply of biomass, both domestically and from outside the EU; and

Positioning the EU in the rapidly expanding international market for biobased materials, biomanufacturing, biochemicals, and agri-food and biotech sectors.

The EC plans several targeted stakeholder workshops that will focus on key themes vital to the future of the bioeconomy:

How to scale-up and accelerate innovation in the bioeconomy;

How to finance the scale-up of innovators in the bioeconomy;

How to improve the circularity of the bioeconomy; and

Securing a sustainably sourced biomass supply.

The EC states that it will continue to monitor the bioeconomy's development through the EU Knowledge Centre for Bioeconomy and the Bioeconomy Monitoring System. The EC has posted the following materials:

Fact sheet; and

A November 2025 Joint Research Centre brief focusing on the economic value of the bioeconomy, including employment and innovation.

