EC Begins Public Consultation On Upcoming EU Bioeconomy Strategy

The European Commission (EC) began a public consultation on March 31, 2025, on the upcoming European Union (EU) Bioeconomy Strategy. The EC states in its March 31, 2025, press release that the Strategy "marks a significant step forward in harnessing the opportunities of the bioeconomy to support European businesses and drive progress towards the EU's environmental, climate and competitiveness objectives." According to the call for evidence, the Strategy's main aims include:

Ensuring the long-term competitiveness of the EU bioeconomy and investment security. The Strategy will identify measures to scale up and commercialize existing and emerging biotechnology solutions and biobased products, in particular by tapping into the significant growth potential of biobased materials substituting fossil-based ones (e.g., sources of alternative proteins, biobased materials, or biochemicals). It will entail looking at practical measures to remove unnecessary barriers to biobased manufacturing and bio-innovation and unleash the full opportunities of primary biobased production;

Increasing resource-efficient and circular use of biological resources, by creating an efficient demand. This means transforming how the EU values and uses biomass resources, prioritizing extended high-value applications while encouraging industries and consumers to embrace circular practices that maximize economic returns from each unit of biomass. It might also entail providing targeted support and incentives for higher value added uses of biomass feedstock and by-products in line with the cascading principle;

Securing the competitive and sustainable supply of biomass, both domestically and from outside the EU. The Strategy will strengthen the role of primary producers, generating wealth in rural areas by creating jobs and diversifying incomes for foresters and farmers and rewarding them for the preservation of ecosystems; and

Positioning the EU in the rapidly expanding international market for biobased materials, biomanufacturing, biochemicals, and agri-food and biotechnology sectors. This will be done by steering existing foreign policy mechanisms in the area of the bioeconomy in the context of the EU's Global Gateways initiative, exploring the need and appropriateness of bringing bioeconomy under international multilateral fora, and promoting green diplomacy on bioeconomy.

The EC encourages all stakeholders to participate in the online consultation. Comments are due June 23, 2025. Stakeholders can also contribute by participating in targeted sessions on the bioeconomy in upcoming events such as the European Circular Economy Stakeholder Platform (ECESP) Circular Economy Stakeholder Dialogue, taking place on April 10, 2025, and EU Green Week, taking place from June 3 to 5, 2025.

