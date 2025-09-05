Beginning Of Construction For Solar And Wind Facilities: What's Changed?

Highlights

The IRS on Aug. 15, 2025, released Notice 2025-42, which provides guidance on how taxpayers can establish the "beginning of construction" (BOC) of a wind or solar facility for purposes of determining whether such facility is subject to credit termination provisions added to Internal Revenue Code Sections 45Y and 48E under the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBB).

Under the OBBB, wind and solar facilities must either 1) be placed in service by Dec. 31, 2027, or 2) BOC within one year after enactment of the OBBB (i.e., by July 3, 2026). The notice follows President Donald Trump's executive order (EO), issued on July 7, 2025, that required, among other things, the U.S. Department of the Treasury secretary to issue guidance for wind and solar facilities under Section 45Y (production tax credit, or PTC) and Section 48E (investment tax credit, or ITC) that it "deems appropriate and consistent with applicable law to ensure that policies concerning 'beginning of construction' are not circumvented, including by preventing the artificial acceleration or manipulation of eligibility and by restricting the use of broad safe harbors unless a substantial portion of a subject facility has been built." (See Holland & Knight's previous alert, "Executive Order Requires Treasury Guidance on Wind, Solar and FEOC Rules for Energy Tax Credits," July 8, 2025.)

Generally, Notice 2025-42 makes the following changes to the historical BOC rules for wind and solar:

removes the 5 Percent Safe Harbor for all wind facilities and for solar facilities with net output of more than 1.5 megawatts of alternating current power (MW(ac))

retains the Physical Work Test with limited modifications

provides for a four-year continuity requirement safe harbor, thereby eliminating the 10-year continuity safe harbor for offshore wind projects and projects on federal lands

What Does the Notice Apply To?

Notice 2025-42 is effective for solar and wind facilities, the construction of which begins on or after Sept. 2, 2025. Notice 2025-42 applies only for purposes of determining whether construction of a wind or solar facility begins by July 3, 2026.

Holland & Knight Insight Note that Notice 2025-42 is not applicable for determining whether BOC has occurred for purposes of the foreign entity of concern (FEOC) material assistance rules. (For more on FEOC and the changes in the OBBB, see Holland & Knight's previous alert, "One Big Beautiful Bill Act to Scale Back Clean Energy Tax Credits Under Inflation Reduction Act," updated as of July 7, 2025). Rather, for FEOC purposes, the historical BOC rules apply. Although there is a BOC deadline of July 3, 2026, as noted above, given that facilities that BOC before Dec. 31, 2025, are not subject to the FEOC material assistance rules, it may be desirable to satisfy the BOC requirements by Dec. 31, 2025, to avoid the application of these restrictions.

How Have the BOC Rules Changed?

Neither the Internal Revenue Code nor Treasury Department regulations provide guidance on what it means to BOC for tax purposes. Instead, the determination of whether construction began on a qualified facility or an energy property project for these purposes is made in accordance with a series of IRS notices (the BOC Notices).1

In the BOC Notices, the Treasury Department and IRS provide two methods that a taxpayer may use to establish the BOC of a qualified facility or energy property project: 1) begin physical work of a significant nature of that facility or property (Physical Work Test) or 2) pay or incur 5 percent or more of the cost of that facility or property (5 Percent Safe Harbor). Only one of these methods must be satisfied to establish BOC, and construction begins at the time at which either method is first satisfied.

Option 1: Physical Work Test

Historical Physical Work Test Rules

The Physical Work Test requires taxpayers to begin physical work of a significant nature on a qualified facility. Generally, work performed by the taxpayer and work performed for the taxpayer by other persons (under a binding written contract that is entered into before the work begins) is taken into account to determine whether construction has begun. That work can be undertaken on-site or off-site. Notably, this test focuses on the nature of the work performed, not the amount or cost.

Generally, if the work performed is of a significant nature, there is no fixed minimum amount of work or monetary or percentage threshold required to satisfy the physical work test. Though the BOC Notices do not define the term "significant nature," based on the nonexclusive list of certain on-site and off-site activities that could be treated as physical work of a significant nature, the BOC Notices make clear that qualifying work may not be de minimis for purposes of establishing BOC via the Physical Work Test.2 Further, the BOC Notices exclude preliminary activities as well as other work performed by the taxpayer (or by another person under a binding written contract) to produce components of energy property projects that are held in inventory by a vendor from constituting satisfaction of the physical work test.

The Physical Work Test includes a "continuity requirement," which historically requires that a taxpayer make continuous efforts or continuous progress toward completion once construction has begun. Whether a taxpayer makes continuous efforts or continuous progress to satisfy this continuity requirement will be determined by the facts and circumstances. Notably, a taxpayer can satisfy the continuity requirement by placing the project in service by the end of the year that includes the fourth anniversary of the date in which construction began (the Continuity Safe Harbor) – e.g., by Dec. 31, 2029, for a project for which construction began during 2025.

What's Changed in the Physical Work Test?

Notice 2025-42 did not generally modify the historical rules under the Physical Work Test. However, Notice 2025-42 1) does not include the 10-year Continuity Safe Harbor for offshore wind projects and projects built on federal land that were included in previous BOC Notices and 2) alters the continuity requirement by referring only to a continuous progress toward completion and not to continuous efforts.

Holland & Knight Insight Taxpayers seeking to begin construction should ensure they are evaluating both market practice and the rules provided in the BOC Notices. The rules provided in the BOC Notices are complicated and detailed, and only a summary of some of those rules is provided here. Care must be taken to ensure those rules are satisfied. Market practice requires an understanding of how counterparties to investment and financing transactions – including tax equity transactions, tax credit transfers and purchases, and sales of projects – involving a relevant project perceive BOC risk to ensure they will view that risk as minimal, while taking into account commercial considerations regarding the cost and availability of various options to begin construction. Further, taxpayers need to ensure they have properly documented and evidenced satisfaction of the BOC requirement by confirming, as appropriate, that contracts are binding written contracts, receiving properly detailed physical work certificates and photographic evidence, and possibly obtaining independent engineering reports to provide evidence of what was undertaken to establish BOC. Taxpayers wishing to avoid the placed-in-service date requirement of Dec. 31, 2027, should take action before July 4, 2026, to satisfy the BOC requirements for any solar or wind project for which they hope to claim an ITC or PTC. While the IRS Notice 2025-42 generally eliminates the historically available 5 Percent Safe Harbor for wind and solar, as discussed below, taxpayers can still satisfy the BOC requirements for wind and solar by satisfying the Physical Work Test and meeting the continuity requirement. Though the Physical Work Test remains a facts and circumstances test, thereby not providing taxpayers absolute certainty, the guidance provides helpful examples and clarifications, and there are market practices that have been used for the last 15 years that should be considered.

Option 2: 5 Percent Safe Harbor

Historical 5 Percent Safe Harbor Rules

The 5 Percent Safe Harbor requires taxpayers to pay (for cash-basis taxpayers) or incur (for accrual-basis taxpayers) 5 percent or more of the total cost of a qualified facility or energy property project.

Holland & Knight Insight Calculating "five percent or more of the total cost of the project" requires an estimation of the project's total cost. This entails risk, as a taxpayer may underestimate the total cost of the project (for example, because of cost increases from inflation, labor, etc.) and, thus, ultimately pay or incur less than the amount required under the 5 Percent Safe Harbor. To mitigate this risk, taxpayers may decide to pay or incur more than the minimum 5 percent of the estimated total cost to ensure satisfaction of the 5 Percent Safe Harbor. However, paying or incurring more than 5 percent of the estimated total cost of the project can be capital-intensive.

For these purposes, all costs properly included in the depreciable basis of the qualified facility or energy property project (which do not include the cost of land or any property not integral to the facility or project) are taken into account to determine whether the 5 Percent Safe Harbor has been met.

Taxpayers can rely on the economic performance rules under Section 461 of the Internal Revenue Code and Treasury Department regulations for incurring costs for federal income tax purposes. Under these rules, a taxpayer can treat property as provided to the taxpayer when the taxpayer pays the person providing the property, if the taxpayer reasonably expects the property to be provided within three and a half months after the date of the payment (the "three-and-a-half-month rule"). Taxpayers relying on the three-and-a-half-month rule should seek to put guardrails in place to make sure economic performance occurs (for example, the property is actually received by the taxpayer) within three and a half months from the date of payment.

The 5 Percent Safe Harbor also includes the "continuity requirement," which requires that a taxpayer make continuous efforts or continuous progress toward completion once construction has begun. As with the Physical Work Test, whether a taxpayer makes continuous efforts or continuous progress to satisfy this continuity requirement will be determined by the facts and circumstances, but a taxpayer can satisfy the continuity requirement through the Continuity Safe Harbor.

What's Changed in the 5 Percent Safe Harbor?

Notice 2025-42 eliminates the ability to utilize the 5 Percent Safe Harbor for wind and solar facilities that begin construction on or after Sept. 2, 2025. One exception is for solar facilities if the net output (in nameplate capacity) of such facility is less than 1.5 MW(ac). For purposes of the 1.5 MW(ac) determination, solar facilities with "integrated operations" are measured in the aggregate. Taxpayers must aggregate operations with one or more other solar facilities that are 1) owned by the same taxpayer, 2) placed in service in the same taxable year and 3) connected to the same interconnection point.

Notice 2025-42 also eliminates the rule with respect to the 5 Percent Safe Harbor that a taxpayer can make "continuous efforts" toward completing the project once construction has begun. Now, taxpayers must demonstrate a continuous program of construction that involves continuing physical work of a significant nature. Though Notice 2025-42 retains a list of excusable disruptions for purposes of satisfying the Continuity Safe Harbor, the list of disruptions does not apply for purposes of satisfying the continuity requirement. Finally, as noted above for the Physical Work Test, Notice 2025-42 does not include the special 10-year Continuity Safe Harbor for offshore wind projects and projects built on federal land that was included in previous BOC Notices.

Holland & Knight Insight



Although the deadline to begin construction is July 3, 2026 (or Dec. 31, 2025, for those wishing to avoid the FEOC material assistance rules), taxpayers should start considering how they will satisfy this rule to ensure that they have sufficient time to evaluate their BOC strategy, enter into the relevant supply agreements and provide sufficient time for work to be completed before the deadline.

