Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Client Feature — June 2025

This month, we're pleased to feature our client, Perch Energy. A Boston-based community solar servicer, they've helped renters, homeowners, and businesses save more than $40 million cumulatively in total energy discounts since their founding while also driving the rapid growth of new renewable energy generation via community solar. To date, Perch has provided services for solar projects that have generated over 2.3 billion kWh of power across Illinois, Massachusetts, New York, New Jersey, Maine, Maryland, and Minnesota. This past March, Perch announced a new venture with Arcadia, combining both companies' industry-leading community solar businesses to create a new standalone company that will remain headquartered in Boston. The new merger business will operate as Perch Energy going forward and will be the largest pure-play community solar acquisition and management servicing platform in the US, serving over 1,000 projects representing 3 gigawatts of renewable power generation.

Both businesses were early leaders in community solar and have decades of energy experience, with proven track records delivering strong ROI for their solar developer partners and quality customer service for a diverse range of commercial, residential, and low-to-moderate income (LMI) customers. The new company will operate as a dedicated venture focused on scaling community solar adoption with strong financial backing and a board composed of Arcadia and Perch investors.

Bruce Stewart, president and CEO of Perch, will serve as the CEO of the new company and will sit on the board of directors. "We believe this venture reflects the natural evolution and maturation of the community solar business, and are excited to merge two strong teams with such dynamic and complementary services and technology," said Stewart. "This venture also speaks to the clear need we've heard from solar project developers and asset owner partners who want a financially strong and scalable partner that can reliably serve them for decades. A partner that can support them with their growth plans and meet customer demand, as residents, businesses, and governments continue to embrace community solar across the US."

The joint venture will leverage the best of both companies, from Arcadia's market-leading customer acquisition, billing, and utility data software to Perch's historical strength serving commercial customers, Production-to-Payment developer reporting capabilities, subscription management, and the combined teams' management leadership and policy expertise — ensuring a smooth transition for all customers. The new entity is also well-capitalized for organic growth and continued M&A opportunities in the sector. Mintz is proud to support the team at Perch Energy and we look forward to witnessing their growth and success in the sustainable energy field.

