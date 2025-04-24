ARTICLE
24 April 2025

Alternative Power Plays: U.S. Energy Outlook Under Trump 2.0

Alan M. Seltzer,John F. Povilaitis, and Edward Hild
What is the outlook for the U.S. Energy Sector under President Donald Trump's second term in office? We welcome back Ed Hild, principal in Buchanan Ingersoll & Rooney's government relations practice to give us a download on what to expect. Ed is a former Chief of Staff for Senator Lisa Murkowski of Alaska and has deep connections with powerful voices in Washington, D.C.

During this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis speak to Ed as he shares his insights on the President's cabinet selections, the future of renewable energy under a Republican-controlled federal government, potential permitting reform, and more.

