Alternative Power Plays: The Future Of Long-Duration Energy Storage With Hydrostor (Podcast)

As the world increasingly moves toward cleaner energy solutions, the demand for long-duration energy storage is at an all-time high. Hydrostor, a global leader in compressed air energy storage, is addressing this challenge by providing scalable, efficient, and sustainable alternatives to traditional battery technology.

In this episode of Alternative Power Plays, hosts Alan Seltzer and John Povilaitis speak with Scott Bolton, Executive Vice President of Global Policy and Regulatory Affairs at Hydrostor. They discuss how the company's innovative storage technology is helping to stabilize power grids around the world. Scott explains the mechanics of compressed air energy storage and compares it to lithium-ion batteries and pumped hydro, illustrating why this technology is positioned to play a crucial role in the transition to clean energy.

The conversation also highlights Hydrostor's flagship projects—the Silver City Energy Center in Australia and the Willow Rock project in California—showing how these large-scale storage solutions meet various energy market needs. Additionally, Scott addresses the regulatory challenges that Hydrostor faces, discusses how they collaborate with policymakers to facilitate energy storage deployment, and shares insights on the future of energy infrastructure development.

You can listen to Alternative Power Plays in many places: on Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, Pocket Casts, and more.

Listen to the Podcast

