Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections — March 2025

A Note from the Editors

Sustainable Energy & Infrastructure Connections brings the latest developments in energy investing, legal insights, company activity, and industry events straight to your inbox. This month's edition includes:

Legal Feature

A Quantitative Analysis of Comment Letters Issued by the SEC Concerning Climate Change Disclosures: Further Developments.

Read here

Mintz Represents DOE LPO in $1.67B Loan Guarantee

This month, we spotlight our recent representation of the US Department of Energy (DOE) Loan Programs Office (LPO) in the closing of a $1.67 billion loan guarantee to Montana Renewables, LLC, the largest sustainable aviation fuel (SAF) producer in North America.

Read here

M&A Activity

Read about the latest round of M&A activity in the sustainable energy and infrastructure spaces.

Learn more here

Washington Update

ML Strategies March 2025 Energy & Sustainability Washington Update highlights federal energy policy developments in February. These include Trump administration executive orders, policy shifts, regulatory overhauls, and permitting changes, as well as federal layoffs and congressional developments.

Read here

CTA Updates

Read the latest updates on the implementation plan for the Corporate Transparency Act.

Read here

Litigation Updates

Stay informed on the latest litigation news involving sustainable energy and infrastructure.

Read here

Event Highlights

Don't miss exciting events happening soon, including the 2025 Cleantech Open Northeast MIT Kickoff Party and the MIT Climate & Energy Prize US Semi-Final.

Learn more here

