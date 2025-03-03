One Step Ahead Insights Podcast: Episode 2

Welcome to our new podcast "One Step Ahead Insights", an extension of our renowned "One Step Ahead" seminar series. For over 16 years, our seminars have been a cornerstone for clients seeking cutting-edge knowledge in law, finance, and business.

Welcome to our new podcast "One Step Ahead Insights", an extension of our renowned "One Step Ahead" seminar series. For over 16 years, our seminars have been a cornerstone for clients seeking cutting-edge knowledge in law, finance, and business. Now, with our podcast, we are bringing our expertise and forward-thinking analysis directly to your ears.

Episode description

In this episode of "One Step Ahead Insights", we explore the challenges and intricacies of acquiring energy and infrastructure projects. This discussion is led by Kamil Jankiewicz, head of the Warsaw Energy practice. Kamil shares his extensive knowledge and experience on the subject, providing valuable insights into the risks, stakeholder interests, and regulatory requirements that are crucial for success in these types of transactions.

About our guest speaker

Kamil Jankiewicz: An expert in energy and infrastructure law, Kamil has nearly 25 years of experience focusing on energy transition and the development of renewable and low-carbon sources. He advises clients in all stages of the project lifecycle, handling complex transactions in both conventional and renewable energy sectors.

Join us for this enlightening episode as we delve into the complexities of energy project acquisitions, ensuring you stay one step ahead in your professional endeavours.

