Energy Transition And Social Infrastructure

As globalization and population growth continue, investing in social infrastructure has become crucial for communities and the world economy. At the same time, it has been essential to integrate sustainable energy sources and efficient technologies in order to reduce the environmental impact of such infrastructure and to enhance resilience to contribute to a greener, more sustainable future for our communities. In line with the profound energy transition taking place, the transition to a new energy system dynamic presents both challenges and opportunities. Infrastructure must be adapted or built anew to accommodate the shift toward renewable energy sources, and investment must be made in infratech and in a further focus on reducing the carbon intensity of the supply chain. This requires significant investment, adaptation, and innovation.

KEY AREAS OF FOCUS

RENEWABLE ENERGY

BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

ENVIRONMENTAL AND ENERGY COMMODITIES TRANSACTIONS

RENEWABLE ENERGY

Jones Day has extensive experience in working with clients with respect to energy transition, ensuring compliance with changing regulations and consistency with best industry practices. We have advised entities on increasing their energy efficiency and utilizing more sustainable energy sources, transitioning assets to form part of the circular economy. We have also helped them achieve their sustainability goals through innovative financing solutions, including P3 transactions related to contract structures for the design, construction, financing, operation, and maintenance of energy facilities and distribution grids. We have provided guidance along every step, from award to conclusion, including advising and counseling on administrative law, regulatory, corporate, financing, and tax issues.

Entities are seeking to upgrade existing assets to meet evolving emissions standards. They are also looking to incorporate technology into brownfield assets to help increase energy utilization and efficiencies, thereby reducing energy waste— whether by use of new technology or incorporating greener practices throughout the life-cycle of improvements.

Cube Inc. Advised on the first closing of Cube Infrastructure Fund III, a €1.0 billion Luxembourg fund (infrastructure space, with a particular focus on the energy transition, communication, and public transport sectors).

The Ohio State University. Represented The Ohio State University ("OSU") in connection with its comprehensive P3 energy management project, in which OSU contracted with a third-party provider to operate its utility system and provide other energy-related services to OSU, for which a consortium, led by Engie North America and Axium Infrastructure, paid more than $1 billion upfront. The deal, which closed on July 6, 2017, included a bid process that received 10 separate prequalified indicative proposals and three final bids ranging from $767 million to $1.03 billion. Jones Day prepared the concession agreement, negotiated with bidders, and closed the transaction on behalf of OSU.

BATTERY ENERGY STORAGE SYSTEMS

We have worked with clients as they invest in projects that focus on electrifying the grid to be able to onboard renewable energy sources and increase charging facilities and battery storage systems.

Battery energy storage system ("BESS") projects are a critical part of the energy mix going forward as more renewables replace traditional fossil-fueled power sources. Battery storage and electrification are transforming social infrastructure by enhancing energy resilience and sustainability. BESS projects enable the integration of renewable energy sources, such as solar and wind, by storing excess energy for use during periods of high demand or low generation.

Alliance Ventures. Advised Alliance Ventures, the strategic venture capital arm of RenaultNissan-Mitsubishi, in connection with its Series C investment in The Mobility House AG, a technology company that provides a platform for integrating vehicle batteries into power grids using intelligent charging, energy, and storage solutions

Assisted a client in laying down the regulatory framework of the provision of charging stations for electric or hybrid vehicles by private individuals. Battery Energy Storage Developer. Represented a New York-based battery energy storage developer in the acquisition of a Texas-based battery energy storage company.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc. Advised Sensata Technologies in its acquisition of Sendyne Corp, a leader in the development and deployment of innovative computer chips and modules for electric vehicles, charging stations, and stationary battery storage

ENVIRONMENTAL AND ENERGY COMMODITIES TRANSACTIONS

Jones Day has a team of lawyers with global market-leading experience in assisting companies with transactions to meet the renewable energy and carbon reduction priorities of their ESG goals and has a global, crossdisciplinary team of transactional, regulatory, and project lawyers who focus on assisting clients to achieve their cutting-edge energy transition and environmental commitments. We have been at the forefront of establishing market standards for environmental commodities internationally for over two decades since these markets first emerged, possessing distinctive experience advising on new business and product formation in innovative carbon and renewables ventures. We advise clients on VPPAs, CPPAs, on-site and off-site renewable energy projects, sleeved retail energy transactions, balancing agreements, and other similar transactions involving projects located around the world.

Sustainable financing models, such as green bonds, carbon credits, or renewable energy certificates, are increasingly used in order to provide additional revenue streams for large social infrastructure projects often under PPP arrangements.

Crédit Agricole Group–Global Green Bond Framework. Represented Crédit Agricole Group in connection with the update of its green bond framework, which serves as a reference for all Crédit Agricole entities to issue green bonds under different formats.

BNP Paribas–Tokenized ESG Bond. Advised BNP Paribas in connection with the structuring and issuance of a tokenized ESG bond, of which the proceeds will aim to refinance a solar energy project sponsored by EDF through its subsidiary EDF ENR. This native digital asset, issued on the public blockchain, represents the first renewable energy bond tokenization in the project financing market. This innovation will be instrumental in broadening the scope and increasing the efficiency of project financing, including better transparency of ESG data along the value chain.

