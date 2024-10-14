P2N0 - Edition 17 - News And Views On The Drive Towards Net-Zero GHG Emissions

During the second two weeks of September 2024, the following significant news items arose globally and seem to us to be the most note-worthy in the context of progress towards net-zero...

HEADLINES FROM SEPTEMBER 16 TO 30, 2024

It is that time of year again! Each year the second two weeks of September tend to mark the lead up to C onference of Parties of the United Nations Convention on Climate Change (COP) , this year COP-29 (the 29th COP, which is to be held in Baku, Azerbaijan). Key events this year were: Climate Week NYC (held from September 22 to 26, 2024), is in many ways a fore-runner for each COP. The scale and scope of each Climate Week NYC seems to increase each year, with around 900 events reported to have been hosted over five days. The theme for all events this year was It's Time . This theme speaks to many sub-themes. While each attendee will take away their own sub-theme or themes from the Climate Week NYC, it would seem that this year one of the key sub-themes that emerged was the convergence of the objectives under the Paris Agreement ahead of COP-29 and under the Kunming-Montreal Global Biodiversity Framework ahead of COP-16 (the Convention on Biological Diversity). This convergence marks recognition of the extent of the commonality between policy settings at a country level to achieve the objectives of each COP.



Ahead of Climate Week NYC, Generation Investment Management (led by Al Gore) provided some compelling input, with homage to Metallica, Nothing Else Matters as Much as the need to update antiquated electricity transmission networks across the European Union and the US. Al Gore has hit the spot before!



On September 16, 2024 , the G7- International Energy Agency (IEA) Conference on Ensuring an Orderly Energy Transition (in Europe) was hosted by the Bank of Italy in Rome. As reported, the economic implications of the energy transition across Europe were discussed, including affordability, reliability and sustainability, and security of supply chains and support for manufacturing.



Before COP-29 in Baku, Azerbaijan, comes COP-16 in Cali, Columbia. COP-16 is the Sixteenth meeting of the Conference of Parties to the Convention on Biological Diversity, to take place between October 21 and November 1, 2024. In addition to covering key issues to be discussed and progress at COP-29, P2N0 will cover key issues for COP-16.

As has been noted on a number of occasions in P 2 N 0 , what needs to be done is known! And picking up the theme of Climate Week NYC, It's Time. And for those in attendance at Climate Week NYC, the theme might be regarded as It's Time, We At The Tipping Point to Climate Crisis.

Footnote

1. By way of reminder, Edition 16 of P 2 N 0 r eported that:

"EU Methane Regulation goes live: On August 4, 2024, the EU Methane Regulation went live. As number of articles and publications have covered the EU Methane Regulation. Two articles worthy of recommendation are those penned by:

Methane a key focus: The increasing levels of methane in the climate system have been marked, and the policy settings to address them would appear to be emerging recognizing that the concern about increasing methane levels is not new.

The International Energy Agency (IEA) has stated consistently that to limit the increase in global average temperatures to 1.5O C, methane emissions from fossil fuel operations must be reduced by 75% by 2030.

In the words of the IEA, further action from countries and corporations is needed.

The good folk at Top Science published Human activities now fuel two-thirds of global methane emissions on September 10, 2024, the fourth such publication from the Global Carbon Project."

