New England Electricity Restructuring Roundtable Dives Deep Into The Future Of Gas In New England

On June 13, 2025, industry leaders, regulators, and stakeholders gathered at Foley Hoag for the 186th New England Electricity Restructuring Roundtable. The event, titled "The Future of Gas in New England," tackled the region's evolving relationship with natural gas amid expectations of increased demand, ambitious decarbonization targets, and a shifting federal regulatory landscape. The day's discussions ranged across topics including wholesale electricity market reforms, the future of gas in buildings and the electric grid, and the delicate balance between and among reliability, affordability, and state climate goals.

The Roundtable opened with a keynote conversation featuring Cheryl LaFleur, Board Chair of ISO New England ("ISO-NE"), and Judy Chang, a Commissioner at the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission. Their discussion centered on how New England can maintain electric system reliability and improve affordability in the face of a projected increase in energy demand of 10 percent over the next decade, and an increase in winter demand by as much as 30 percent. Both speakers agreed that several factors would be crucial to meeting this demand. Chair LaFleur particularly emphasized the importance of ISO-NE's plan to transition its capacity market to a prompt and seasonal market design ("Prompt Market"), calling it the biggest change at ISO-NE since the ISO stood up its first capacity market. The new Prompt Market would move auctions closer to the delivery period and base procurement targets on both summer and winter peaks, rather than just summer peak energy demand. Commissioner Chang agreed that changes to the capacity market would be crucial, especially for meeting increased winter demand. She also emphasized the importance of demand-side flexibility, including demand response and energy efficiency, calling these efforts a no-brainer and particularly valuable when costs are high.

When asked whether increased demand in New England would require a new pipeline in the region, both speakers expressed uncertainty. They emphasized that the decision ultimately rests with the states and developers, who are the primary stakeholders in this matter. Chair LaFleur specifically noted that it is the responsibility of the states, rather than ISO New England, to assess the region's gas needs and decide whether a new pipeline is necessary.

Following the keynote remarks, a panel on the future of gas discussed the role of existing gas infrastructure and examined the need for new pipeline infrastructure in New England. Acknowledging that natural gas-fired generation still accounts for more than 50 percent of the region's electricity, Dan Dolan, President of the New England Power Generators Association, raised concerns about the recent and planned retirements of major fossil fuel plants in the region. Dolan suggested that retirement schedules for certain resources should be delayed to accommodate rising demand. Rachel Fox, a Director at the American Petroleum Institute, agreed that more gas infrastructure would be beneficial for the region. Carrie Zalewski, a Vice President at the American Clean Power Association, and Dr. Elizabeth Stanton, Executive Director at the Applied Economics Clinic, highlighted the immense benefits that renewable resources and battery storage can play in increasing both reliability and affordability of the region's electric grid. In particular, Stanton provided examples where renewables and storage have replaced retiring fossil fuel facilities and generated significant benefits. However, Dolan argued that even with more renewables and storage, existing natural gas infrastructure remains important and should not be retired prematurely.

A second panel addressed efforts to transition away from gas in buildings. Richard Cowart, Principal of the Regulatory Assistance Project, discussed the concept of a Clean Heat Standard as a useful policy tool that could further drive decarbonization within the building sector. Jamie Van Nostrand, Chair of the Massachusetts Department of Public Utilities ("DPU"), provided an overview of the state's regulatory framework for transitioning away from the use of gas in buildings, as articulated in DPU Order 20-80-B. As part of these requirements, Massachusetts requires Local Gas Distribution Companies ("LDCs") to file a Climate Compliance Plan ("CCP") outlining their decarbonization strategy. Caroline Hon, a Vice President at National Grid, outlined National Grid's CCP which includes a demonstration project aimed at electrifying the homes of 118 customers across 14 segments of leak-prone pipeline in Leominster and Winthrop, Massachusetts. However, Hon identified a major barrier to the project's advancement: getting 100% of customers to agree to electrification, which National Grid believes is required by the utility's "obligation to serve" under state law. Despite some discussion regarding whether th e2024 Massachusetts Clean Energy Bill authorized the DPU to approve projects decommissioning portions of the gas system without requiring 100% customer buy-in, that issue remains unresolved. The DPU continues to examine the issue and will allow parties to submit briefs, given its importance to electrifying the building sector.

The June 2025 Roundtable underscored the complexity of New England's energy transition. Rising demand, changing federal policies, aging infrastructure, and state climate mandates require coordinated action across markets and policy. The future of gas in New England will depend on the rate of renewable deployment, market reforms, and increased energy demands. As Chair Van Nostrand aptly put it, meeting the region's emissions targets will require all hands on deck. The coming years will test New England's ability to balance reliability, affordability, and decarbonization as it charts a path toward a cleaner energy future.

