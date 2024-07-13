ARTICLE
13 July 2024

Alternative Power Plays: Virtual Power Plants: Revolutionizing Energy Markets (Podcast)

On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, John Povilaitis talks with Sarah Minczeski Delisle, VP of Government Affairs & Communications at Swell Energy.
On this episode of Alternative Power Plays, John Povilaitis talks with Sarah Minczeski Delisle, VP of Government Affairs & Communications at Swell Energy. In this role, Sarah navigates the evolving policy environments at local, state, and federal levels to maintain the company's adaptive stance and strategic positioning. During their conversation, John and Sarah talk about virtual power plants, explaining what they are, their capabilities, and their benefits to consumers across diverse markets. She highlights how Virtual Power Plants (VPPs) can address various challenges faced by utilities and customers, including providing backup power, reducing emissions, and improving resilience. The discussion also covers the financial benefits of VPPs for utilities and the importance of data standardization. Finally, Sarah explores policy and regulatory ideas that could enable Swell Energy to better serve their customers.

