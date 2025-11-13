This Week From The Hill (November 9 – 15, 2025)

On November 9, senators voted 60-40 on a procedural vote to proceed with legislation to reopen the government. The agreement reached by Senate Republican leadership and a group of Senate Democrats and one independent provides funding for most federal agencies through January 30, 2026, and includes three full-year spending bills funding military construction, the Departments of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs, and the legislative branch through September 30, 2026. The agreement also provides for a promised Senate vote to extend enhanced Advance Premium Tax Credits ("APTCs") in December, appropriations to fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ("SNAP") benefits through September 30, 2026, the reversal of certain layoffs during the shutdown (and any new layoffs through January 30, 2026), and the guarantee of back pay for federal employees who have been furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown. Seven Democrats and an independent who caucuses with the Democrats voted for the compromise: Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Dick Durbin (D-IL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Angus King (I-ME). Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against the measure. The Senate is expected to vote on the deal to reopen the government in the next few days. The House is out of session, but representatives have been told they will receive 36-hour notice of votes on the measure. It thus appears that the longest shutdown in history could end this week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.