ARTICLE
13 November 2025

This Week From The Hill (November 9 – 15, 2025)

GL
Groom Law Group

Contributor

Groom Law Group logo
Groom Law is the nation’s preeminent benefits, retirement, and health care law firm. We built our success over decades of solving complex ERISA/employee benefits challenges in the public and private sectors, providing innovative legal solutions, value, and true partnership to our clients every step of the way.
Explore Firm Details
On November 9, senators voted 60-40 on a procedural vote to proceed with legislation to reopen the government. The agreement reached by Senate Republican leadership and a group of Senate Democrats...
United States Employment and HR
Michael Kreps,Diana McDonald,Kevin Walsh
+2 Authors
 Your Author LinkedIn Connections

On November 9, senators voted 60-40 on a procedural vote to proceed with legislation to reopen the government. The agreement reached by Senate Republican leadership and a group of Senate Democrats and one independent provides funding for most federal agencies through January 30, 2026, and includes three full-year spending bills funding military construction, the Departments of Agriculture and Veterans Affairs, and the legislative branch through September 30, 2026. The agreement also provides for a promised Senate vote to extend enhanced Advance Premium Tax Credits ("APTCs") in December, appropriations to fund Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program ("SNAP") benefits through September 30, 2026, the reversal of certain layoffs during the shutdown (and any new layoffs through January 30, 2026), and the guarantee of back pay for federal employees who have been furloughed or working without pay during the shutdown. Seven Democrats and an independent who caucuses with the Democrats voted for the compromise: Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto (D-NV), Dick Durbin (D-IL), John Fetterman (D-PA), Maggie Hassan (D-NH), Jeanne Shaheen (D-NH), Tim Kaine (D-VA), Jacky Rosen (D-NV), and Angus King (I-ME). Republican Senator Rand Paul (R-KY) voted against the measure. The Senate is expected to vote on the deal to reopen the government in the next few days. The House is out of session, but representatives have been told they will receive 36-hour notice of votes on the measure. It thus appears that the longest shutdown in history could end this week.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Photo of Michael Kreps
Michael Kreps
Photo of Diana McDonald
Diana McDonald
Photo of Ryan Temme
Ryan Temme
Photo of Kevin Walsh
Kevin Walsh
Photo of Brigen Winters
Brigen Winters
Your Author LinkedIn Connections
See More Popular Content From

Mondaq uses cookies on this website. By using our website you agree to our use of cookies as set out in our Privacy Policy.

Learn More