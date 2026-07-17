First District Court Upholds San Ramon Infill Housing Approval And Clarifies Limits Of General Plan Consistency Challenges

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In Citizens Against Marketplace Apartment/Condo Development v. City of San Ramon, Marketplace at San Ramon, LLC, Real Party in Interest, Nos. A170988/A172221 (Contra Costa County Superior Court Nos. N22-1955, N23-0770), decided April 24, 2026, the California Court of Appeal, First Appellate District, Division Five, affirmed the denial of writ petitions challenging San Ramon’s approval of an infill housing project at the Marketplace Center. The opinion was certified for partial publication, with the published portion addressing general plan and zoning consistency.

Background

Marketplace at San Ramon, LLC, doing business as TRC Retail, owned a 12.47-acre shopping center designated and zoned for mixed use. After an earlier, larger proposal met public opposition and was withdrawn, TRC submitted a revised project to redevelop 3.91 acres. The approved project involved demolition of a former grocery store building, construction of 40 detached condominium units and four junior accessory dwelling units, and renovation of an existing Starbucks.

Procedural Posture

Citizens opposed the project before the planning commission and city council, arguing that the project conflicted with San Ramon’s general plan and zoning ordinance and was improperly exempted from CEQA review. Citizens first sought writ relief before final approval, including a temporary restraining order aimed at compelling a notice of inconsistency under the Housing Accountability Act. The trial court denied that request.

After the planning commission approved the project and the city council denied Citizens’ administrative appeal, Citizens filed a second writ petition under Code of Civil Procedure section 1094.5 and sought to set aside the final project approval and CEQA exemption. The actions were consolidated. The trial court denied both petitions, entered judgment for the city and TRC, rejected the CEQA claim, and awarded record preparation costs to the city. Citizens appealed from both the judgment and the post-judgment costs order.

The Court of Appeal’s Decision

The principal published issue was whether the city abused its discretion in finding the project consistent with the general plan. Citizens argued that a general plan policy required preparation of a coordinated “Master Plan” for the Marketplace Center and adjacent Orchard Supply Center before any residential redevelopment could proceed.

The Court of Appeal rejected that reading. The relevant policy stated that the city should “encourage” joint redevelopment through a master plan where feasible and described planning objectives such as improved circulation, access, visibility, and a broader mix of uses, including residential uses. The court emphasized that the general plan did not define “Master Plan” or “feasible,” and that the policy used discretionary and aspirational language rather than a concrete prohibition.

Applying the deferential substantial evidence and abuse of discretion framework, the court held that San Ramon reasonably interpreted its own general plan. The project advanced several stated policy goals by replacing vacant retail space with housing and by adding circulation and pedestrian improvements. Because general plans often contain broad and sometimes competing policies, the relevant inquiry was whether the project, considered as a whole, furthered the plan’s objectives and did not obstruct their attainment. Citizens did not show that no reasonable decisionmaker could have reached the city’s conclusion.

Mixed-Use Zoning Issue

Citizens also argued that the project could not qualify as horizontal mixed use because the residential component was not located “behind” street-fronting nonresidential uses. The general plan and zoning ordinance recognized both vertical and horizontal mixed-use configurations. In a horizontal mixed-use project, residential uses may be located at ground level behind street-fronting nonresidential uses.

The court found sufficient evidence supporting the city’s conclusion that the project met that standard. The site abutted multiple streets, and from certain vantage points, the residential units were behind the Starbucks and other retail uses within the larger Marketplace Center. The record maps also showed street-fronting commercial uses. Although Citizens offered a competing interpretation based on other street perspectives, that disagreement did not establish an abuse of discretion. The court treated the issue as another local land-use interpretation entrusted primarily to municipal officials.

CEQA Exemption and Costs

In the unpublished portion of the opinion, the court rejected Citizens’ challenge to the city’s reliance on the CEQA categorical exemption for infill development under Guidelines section 15332. Citizens argued that the project failed the exemption because it was inconsistent with the general plan and zoning ordinance and because the city lacked substantial evidence that the project would not cause significant traffic impacts.

The court’s CEQA analysis followed from its land-use holding. Because substantial evidence supported the city’s consistency findings, the CEQA inconsistency argument failed. On traffic, the record included two expert analyses showing reductions in trips and vehicle miles traveled. Citizens’ theory that former Nob Hill Foods shoppers would drive farther to other stores was deemed speculative, particularly given the presence of several grocery stores within two miles. The city’s no-significant-traffic-impact finding was therefore supported by substantial evidence.

The court also affirmed the award of $38,568.62 in record preparation costs to the city. Citizens had elected to prepare the administrative record, but the court held that the city could still recover reasonable costs actually incurred in connection with record preparation. Citizens’ challenge to the amount failed because it did not provide an adequate appellate record, including the city’s memorandum of costs.

Conclusions and Implications

The decision reinforces substantial deference to local agencies when they interpret general plan policies and zoning provisions in the course of approving housing projects. For California practitioners, the published discussion is most significant where opponents rely on broad general plan language as though it imposed mandatory development prerequisites. Undefined terms, feasibility qualifiers, and verbs such as “encourage” will generally support agency discretion unless the plan contains a clear, objective command.

The case also illustrates the limits of using CEQA to relitigate local consistency disputes. Where the same general plan and zoning consistency findings support an infill exemption, a challenger must do more than restate its land-use objections. Technical traffic objections likewise require evidence, not speculation, particularly when expert studies support the agency’s conclusion.

Finally, the costs ruling is a useful procedural reminder in CEQA and administrative mandamus litigation. A petitioner’s election to prepare the record does not necessarily insulate it from record-related costs incurred by a prevailing public agency. Appellants challenging such awards must provide a complete record sufficient to show abuse of discretion.

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