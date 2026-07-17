Idaho’s New Starter Home Law (SB1352): What Developers, Landowners, And Cities Need To Know

Idaho’s housing shortage has been a persistent challenge for years. In response, the Idaho Legislature passed Senate Bill 1352, creating a new framework for starter home subdivisions.

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Idaho’s housing shortage has been a persistent challenge for years. In response, the Idaho Legislature passed Senate Bill 1352, creating a new framework for starter home subdivisions. The law took effect on July 1, 2026, and represents one of the most significant changes to Idaho land use law in recent years. (SENATE BILL 1352 – Idaho State Legislature)

For developers, landowners, and municipalities, the question is no longer whether the law exists—it’s how it changes the development approval process.

What Does SB1352 Do?

At its core, SB1352 limits the ability of larger Idaho cities to prohibit qualifying starter home subdivisions through local zoning and subdivision regulations.

The Legislature concluded that local development standards—particularly minimum lot size requirements—have contributed to the increasing cost of homeownership. SB1352 seeks to remove some of those barriers by requiring cities meeting the statutory population threshold to allow a new category of residential development.

The law creates a statutory definition of a “starter home subdivision” and directs qualifying cities to amend their comprehensive plans and development regulations to accommodate these projects.

Who Does the Law Apply To?

The statute generally applies to:

Cities with populations of at least 10,000.

Residential subdivisions consisting of detached single-family homes.

Projects meeting the statutory definition of a starter home subdivision, including minimum acreage and other design requirements established by the Legislature.

Whether a particular project qualifies depends on the specific facts and the statutory criteria.

Does SB1352 Eliminate Local Government Authority?

No.

This is perhaps the most common misconception.

SB1352 does not eliminate municipal land use regulation.

Cities continue to regulate:

Street design

Utilities

Drainage

Fire access

Public infrastructure

Building codes

Objective health and safety standards

Instead, the statute limits a city’s ability to impose local regulations that conflict with the Legislature’s decision to permit qualifying starter home subdivisions.

The Emerging Legal Question: Local Lot Size Requirements

One issue likely to arise under SB1352 is whether cities may continue to require a mix of large residential lots.

Consider a city requiring a subdivision to contain:

30% of lots between 6,500 and 8,500 square feet;

30% between 8,500 and 12,000 square feet; and

40% larger than 12,000 square feet.

If a developer proposes a qualifying starter home subdivision using substantially smaller lots, the question becomes whether the local requirement conflicts with SB1352.

That issue is fundamentally one of state-law preemption.

Idaho municipalities possess only those land use powers granted by state law. When the Legislature enacts a statute establishing a statewide policy, local ordinances that conflict with that policy may be unenforceable to the extent of the conflict.

Whether a particular ordinance survives depends on its language, the project at issue, and how the city applies the ordinance.

Questions Developers Should Ask Early

Before assuming SB1352 applies, developers should answer several threshold questions:

Does the property satisfy the statute’s acreage requirement?

Is the project located within a city covered by the statute?

Does the proposed subdivision satisfy the statutory definition of a starter home subdivision?

Which local ordinances does the city contend require larger lot sizes?

Are those requirements contained in an adopted ordinance, comprehensive plan, subdivision code, or merely an administrative practice?

Has the city identified the legal authority supporting its position?

Obtaining those answers early can significantly reduce entitlement risk.

What Cities Should Consider

Cities should review their comprehensive plans, zoning ordinances, and subdivision regulations to determine whether existing standards are consistent with SB1352.

Requirements that effectively prevent qualifying starter home subdivisions may invite legal challenges based on statutory preemption.

Conversely, objective standards addressing public health, safety, infrastructure, and engineering generally remain within municipal authority.

Looking Ahead

SB1352 will almost certainly generate litigation and administrative disputes over the scope of municipal authority. Courts will likely be asked to decide where the Legislature intended to draw the line between preserving local control and expanding opportunities for attainable homeownership.

Until appellate courts provide guidance, both developers and municipalities should carefully evaluate proposed projects under the statute rather than assuming either side’s interpretation is correct.

For developers considering projects in Idaho, early legal analysis of SB1352 and the applicable local development code may avoid costly delays and position a project for a more efficient approval process.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.