There is no single blueprint for career progression in Big Law, and female attorneys often face additional challenges. Having practiced at Am Law 100 firms throughout our legal careers, we share a common mindset and approach to how women can advance in Big Law.

Both of us are females and partners in traditionally male-dominated practice areas – one of us in Real Estate Finance and the other Fund Finance. We are both members of the Management Committee at one of the nation's oldest law firms, Cadwalader Wickersham and Taft, LLP. To mark International Women's Day, we're sharing a set of the behaviors and actions that have guided us and can serve as signposts for others as they look to advance in their careers.

Master Your Domain & Step Up

While it might go without saying, it is critical that you do great work and make yourself the go-to attorney on the team. First and foremost, learn your trade and be the best at you can be. Raise your hand, ask for more responsibility, and volunteer for new assignments. While it may be uncomfortable, be the associate who presents to the practice group or the Management Committee. Or become the go-to expert in a new area of law.

When opportunities come your way, take advantage of them, even if you think you're too busy. You may have other commitments. You may have to work extra hard. You only get so many chances to impress so don't become the person known for saying no.

Learn to Accept Mistakes

You're also going to make mistakes; everyone does. In our experience, the best and truest way to learn is through challenging yourself, and, at times, failing. Success isn't about not making mistakes; it is about how to fix the mistake without losing your confidence.

Mistakes aren't the end of your career, they are spring boards to a better you, if you take the time to learn from them instead of hiding from them.

Ask For What You Want

We've learned that you cannot assume that opportunities are going to come your way. You have to out and grab them. Lean into your role and ask for what you want. Ask for deals. Ask to work with a particular partner. Ask to be part of business development pitches. Ask to do CLE for a client.

The worst that can happen? Someone says no. But you've made it known that you are actively looking to make a greater contribution to the firm.

Raise Your Profile

If you do great work for your clients and become a top associate in your practice group, that can over time lead to profile-raising opportunities. Take full advantage of platforms to demonstrate your knowledge and expertise, such as writing articles and speaking at firm-sponsored events and outside conferences.

One of us was asked to moderate a panel on the lack of women in the finance industry, reluctantly agreeing to do so even though it was way outside our normal comfort zone. It entailed hours upon hours of research, including preparing meaningful questions and thought provoking conversation topics. The well-attended panel received major accolades from the men and women that attended.

This led to being asked to moderate another panel on women in finance, which in turn led to being asked to move into more substantive, practice-specific panels. So what started by agreeing to do something far outside one's comfort zone has led to being in a position of being respected by clients and recognized by peers for subject matter expertise.

Similarly, one of us was asked to speak at a bar association CLE on secured lending, nerve-racking but an opportunity worth leaning into and it turned out to be a great success. Since then, there have been many more panel appearances and presentations, which have become enjoyable. That first leap "into the abyss" was definitely worth it as it provided the confidence to take on many more profile-raising speaking opportunities.

Find A Mentor

A good mentor can be invaluable, particularly in the early stages of your career.

Practicing in a traditionally male-dominated area, one of us had no women mentors but identified a male mentor willing to give feedback, advice, and guidance on the best way to tackle issues and uphill battles. The longest-serving mentor provided sponsorship that resulted in partnership. A mentoring relationship cannot only flow from the mentor to the mentee, so proactively seeking and taking full advantage of the mentor's resources and knowledge was essential.

On the other hand, one of us never had a formal mentor. The first female partner in the career journey acted more as a drill sergeant, and relentless tough love and constant pressure emphasized the importance of always being prepared. Making a mistake or being unable to answer a question was met with scorn and instilled the importance of knowing the issues inside and out. While this was in no sense a traditional mentor/mentee relationship, it nonetheless offered more than any formal mentor could have provided.

Sometimes mentors are hiding in plain sight. While they may not be packaged exactly as expected, being willing to endure and persevere can be a great source of guidance that leads to career growth and success.

Fill Your Space

Once you ascend to a leadership position, such as being a member of the Management Committee, don't slink into the background. You have earned your "seat at the table," so take full advantage of it. Speak up. Voice your opinion. Share your perspectives. There's a reason you are in the room, so act like you belong.

Mentor Others

Providing mentorship to a fellow female attorney and helping her successfully navigate a career in Big Law is invaluable. In this capacity, you will play a critical role in helping them establish a strong presence within the firm and build productive client relationships.

One of the best mentoring relationships one of us had was with a junior associate who was with the firm for the first three years of her legal career. She appreciated all the substantive input and being pushed to lean into her capabilities. She showed tremendous promise before unfortunately having to relocate where Cadwalader did not an office. This was a decade ago, pre-Covid, well before the concept of remote work was an option. The relationship did not end there. Since then, she has reached out first to her former mentor whenever she had questions about a job move or needed career advice.

Most Big Law firms offer traditional mentoring programs. We're both proud to participate in Cadwalader's Women's Leadership Initiative, which seeks to unlock the full potential of women practicing in the Firm. Make the most of the opportunities at your firm.

In Parting

Not everything we've prescribed will be right for you. What we've shared are the behaviors and actions—drawn from decades of Big Law experience—that have helped us establish credibility, build trust and respect, and rise to leadership positions within our Firm.

Our advice?

Apply what resonates and adapt it to your needs.

Originally published by Attorney at Law Magazine

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.