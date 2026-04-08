Real Estate Legal Hotline: April Showers Bring… Tree Questions?

April Showers Bring... Tree Questions?

As spring arrives and April showers coax new growth from every branch and bud, real estate agents often find themselves fielding questions from clients about a perennial concern: trees. Specifically, clients want to know what they can do about a neighbor's tree limbs hanging over their property and who bears responsibility when a tree comes crashing down. Here's what you should know.

Can My Client Trim a Neighbor's Tree?

The short answer is yes, but with important limitations. Under the common law "self-help" doctrine recognized in both Maryland and the District of Columbia, a property owner generally has the right to trim branches and roots that encroach onto their property. However, this right extends only to the property line and not an inch beyond.

Property owners exercising this self-help remedy should keep several principles in mind. First, they may only cut back to the boundary line, and they cannot enter the neighbor's property to do so without permission. Second, they typically cannot recover the costs of trimming from the neighbor unless a local ordinance provides otherwise. Third, and this is crucial they must take care not to damage the health or structural integrity of the tree. If aggressive trimming kills the tree or causes it to become unstable, the trimming party could face liability for the resulting damage.

Agents should advise clients to proceed cautiously with mature or valuable trees. When in doubt, consulting an arborist before making cuts can help avoid both horticultural harm and legal headaches.

Who Is Liable When a Tree Falls?

This is where things get more complicated. The general rule in both Maryland and the District of Columbia is that a property owner is not automatically liable simply because their tree falls and damages a neighbor's property. Liability typically depends on whether the tree's owner knew or should have known the tree posed a hazard.

A healthy tree that topples during an unexpected spring storm generally does not create liability for the owner. However, if a tree showed visible signs of disease, decay, or instability and the owner failed to address the hazard, the owner may be held responsible for resulting damage. Courts look at factors such as obvious trunk rot, dead branches, fungal growth, significant leaning, and whether the owner received complaints or warnings about the tree's condition.

From a practical standpoint, this means the injured neighbor's homeowner's insurance often covers the damage to their own property, and they would need to demonstrate the tree owner's negligence to pursue a claim against that neighbor.

Practical Guidance for Agents

When clients raise tree-related concerns during a transaction, agents should encourage them to document the condition of trees near property lines both their own and their neighbors'. Photographs and written communications can become important evidence if a dispute arises later. Clients with concerns about a neighbor's tree should consider sending a polite written notice, as this helps establish that the neighbor was aware of a potential problem.

As always, agents should remind clients that specific legal questions merit consultation with an attorney. But understanding these basic principles will help you guide your clients through the budding questions that spring inevitably brings.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.