Episode 3 - Navigating The 2026 Buy-Sell Landscape: Insights From NADA With Kevin Timson And Zach Kuzemka (Podcast)

In the latest episode of Beyond the Lot, Kevin E. Timson speaks with Zach Kuzemka, CEO of NBB, about the current state of the dealership buy-sell market, with a focus on the need to "grow or go," bring in outside capital, optimize rooftop mix, and implement long-term succession plans and estate plans.

Drawing on insights from the recent National Automobile Dealers Association (NADA) convention in Las Vegas, the discussion explores the challenges and opportunities dealers face as they plan for growth in 2026 and beyond.

Key Episode Takeaways

Strategic advisors are becoming more critical as dealers focus on optimizing their existing operations as much as acquiring outside dealerships.

While buyer and seller alignment on valuations has increased, there is still a strong demand from buyers looking to expand their dealership portfolios.

OEM approvals are more often the biggest challenge to completing deals rather than capital and negotiated deal terms.

Private equity interest in the automotive sector is growing, but challenges remain.

The average age of dealership owners continues to rise, making succession planning more important than ever.

Portfolio optimization is a key strategy for both public and private dealership groups looking to optimize financial performance and brand investment.

