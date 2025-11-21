How A Strong Professional Network Elevates My Legal Practice

After more than four decades in this profession, I've learned that legal knowledge and experience matter, but they aren't the whole story.

What has truly strengthened my practice is the network I've built over the years. The ability to connect people, spot the right resource for a problem, and make introductions that actually help has become one of the most valuable parts of what I do.

Building a Network Over Time

A strong network takes years to develop.

It grows through conversations, collaboration, and a consistent willingness to show up for others. Over time, I've built relationships not only with attorneys in various practice areas, but also with real estate agents, title company representatives, bankruptcy attorneys, municipal officials, brokers, and countless other professionals whose roles intersect with real estate and litigation.

Reputation follows you in this field. When people know you do good work and treat others well, doors tend to open. Many of the connections I have today came from moments where someone took the time to share advice, teach something new, or make a thoughtful introduction.

When Expertise Isn't Enough

No attorney knows everything, and anyone who claims otherwise is setting themselves up for trouble.

Every so often, I get a question that sits just beyond the edge of my wheelhouse. Recently, someone wanted to know the legal steps required to divide a single condo unit into two separate ones. I understand some of the basics—new PINs, updated legal descriptions, and so on—but this is a highly specialized area. In situations like this, my value is being able to say, "I know exactly who handles this kind of work, and I'll connect you."

People approach me less for a direct answer and more for guidance on where to go next.

The Connector Role

Throughout my career, I've become something of a point person.

When colleagues or clients find themselves stuck, they'll say, "Ask Erica. She'll know where to start." That reputation didn't appear overnight. It came from years of listening, learning, and a willingness to help even when there wasn't anything in it for me.

Not every problem requires me to be at the center of it. Sometimes, the best solution is simply making the right introduction. There's a lot of satisfaction in knowing someone found the help they needed because I could bridge the gap.

A Lesson That Applies Everywhere

Strong networks are built on authenticity, consistency, and generosity.

Be the person who follows through, stays curious, and treats every professional relationship as one with long-term potential, not a quick transaction.

Looking back, the cases and transactions blur together, but the relationships stand out clearly. The people I've met, learned from, and connected with have shaped my career just as much as the work itself.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.