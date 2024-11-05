Texas Comptroller Releases A Report On Housing Affordability

In August of this year, Texas Comptroller Glenn Hegar shared a Housing Affordability Challenge report, which examines the factors contributing to the housing affordability crisis across the U.S., how the crisis is affecting Texans and how the state is faring in comparison to the rest of the country.

The Texas Comptroller's report on housing affordability highlights the growing crisis in Texas, where rapid population growth and an inadequate housing supply have driven up home prices and rents statewide. The report shows a severe deficit in affordable rental units, particularly for low-income households, which has left many renters with few viable options.

To address these challenges and others, Lt. Governor Patrick and House Speaker Phelan issued several interim charges focusing on affordable housing. State legislators seem poised to address affordable housing during the upcoming session, recognizing its vital role in the economic health of Texas. With affordable housing underpinning workforce stability, regional growth, and community resilience, legislators are increasingly aware of its impact on the broader economic landscape and are prepared to explore policies that support these outcomes.

The 89th Regular Session of the Texas Legislature begins January 14, 2025, and runs through June 2, 2025.

