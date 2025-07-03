One Minute Matters [Video]: How Much Will Tariffs Add To Your Construction Costs? (With Dan Schairbaum)

How much will tariffs add to your construction costs?
With 25% rates hitting key building materials like steel, brick, and lumber, developers can't just plan for the usual delays and change orders anymore—they need to factor in trade policy too.
Dan Schairbaum dives into the numbers behind tariffs and material costs, and lays out which contract terms developers need to scrutinize before their next project.
