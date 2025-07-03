ARTICLE
3 July 2025

One Minute Matters [Video]: How Much Will Tariffs Add To Your Construction Costs? (With Dan Schairbaum)

Dykema

Contributor

Daniel J. Schairbaum

How much will tariffs add to your construction costs?

With 25% rates hitting key building materials like steel, brick, and lumber, developers can't just plan for the usual delays and change orders anymore—they need to factor in trade policy too.

Dan Schairbaum dives into the numbers behind tariffs and material costs, and lays out which contract terms developers need to scrutinize before their next project.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

Authors
Daniel J. Schairbaum
