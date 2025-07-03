Tariffs And Their Impacts On The Life Cycle Of Construction Contracts

In light of recent Executive Orders issued by President Trump concerning tariffs, countries around the world—including the United States—have been forced to reassess existing trade and contractual frameworks.

For more than 80 years, Nossaman LLP has delivered the highest quality legal expertise and policy advice to our clients nationwide. We focus on distinct areas of law and policy, as well as in specific industries, ranging from transportation, healthcare and energy to real estate development, water and government.

In light of recent Executive Orders issued by President Trump concerning tariffs, countries around the world—including the United States—have been forced to reassess existing trade and contractual frameworks. The construction industry in particular faces heightened uncertainty due to the risk of disruption of project timelines and budgets.

In an article for Nossaman's California Water Views – 2025 Outlook, we examine how construction contracts should proactively address tariff-related risks, especially through the careful drafting of force majeure provisions and cost escalation clauses. By clearly defining the treatment of tariffs in contracts and Requests for Proposal, all stakeholders—from owners to contractors—can better allocate risk, minimize disputes and ensure smoother project execution in an unpredictable economic climate.

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.