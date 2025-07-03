Supporting Commercial Resilience In Arlington, Virginia

As Arlington County, Virginia, continues to adapt to shifting economic conditions and evolving commercial needs, the Department of Community Planning, Housing and Development (CPHD) is advancing a series of strategic amendments to its sign regulations. These updates are part of the broader Commercial Market Resiliency Initiative (CMRI 2.0) – a forward-looking effort to modernize zoning practices, streamline redevelopment and support adaptive reuse of commercial properties.

CMRI 2.0 is designed to address challenges such as rising office vacancies and outdated building stock by enabling more flexible, market-responsive solutions. The proposed sign regulation amendments are a key component of this initiative, aimed at enhancing placemaking, improving tenant attraction and simplifying compliance for property owners and developers.

The proposed changes to Article 13 of Arlington County's Zoning Ordinance are designed to modernize and streamline the county's approach to signage in support of broader economic and placemaking goals. These amendments aim to expand flexibility in sign placement and design, enabling businesses to enhance visibility and branding in a way that aligns with contemporary architectural forms and development patterns.

By reducing the number of requirements to file for various permits, the changes will minimize administrative burdens, making it easier for property owners and developers to comply with permit requirements.

Additionally, the amendments introduce more inclusive signage allowances for public, civic and institutional uses – such as schools and religious institutions – ensuring that these essential community spaces can communicate effectively with the public.

Highlights of the Proposed Changes

Signs Above 40 Feet

Permitted on buildings under 70 feet tall, including those in P-S districts

Sign area to be calculated based on the width of the building base

Removal of sign band and placement restrictions

Buildings with multiple towers may have up to two signs per tower

Signs Below 40 Feet

Arcade signs allowed on all C and M district buildings

Greater flexibility for blade and wall sign placements

Freestanding Signs

Permitted on landscape planters, retaining walls and screening walls for site plan or Form Based Code (FBC) buildings

Public, Civic and Institutional Buildings

Expanded allowances for signage, including for private schools and daycares co-located with religious institutions

Temporary Construction Sale/Leasing Signs

Expanded to accommodate street construction impacts

Permit requirement eliminated

Comprehensive Sign Plans

Consolidation into a single section for clarity and ease of use

Notably, several sections of Article 13 will remain unchanged to maintain consistency and focus, including provisions on purpose, applicability, illumination and nonconforming signs.

Timeline for Implementation

The proposed amendments are moving through a structured public engagement and review process:

Initiating Resolution: May 10, 2025

May 10, 2025 Zoning Committee Review: May 20, 2025

May 20, 2025 Request to Advertise (RTA): June 14, 2025

June 14, 2025 Commission Hearings: June through July 2025

June through July 2025 County Board Action: July 19, 2025

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.