A Squatter Won't Leave – Now What?

Oregon Landlords Can Now Evict Squatters with a 24-Hour Notice: What HB 3522 Means for You

Until recently, Oregon property owners faced a frustrating dilemma when dealing with squatters. The only legal pathway for removal involved filing a time-consuming ejectment lawsuit, a process that could drag on for months or even over a year.

That has now changed—dramatically.

On June 20, 2025, Governor Tina Kotek signed House Bill 3522 into law, giving property owners a powerful new tool: the ability to evict squatters using Oregon's streamlined Forcible Entry and Detainer (FED) eviction process.

If you own property in Oregon, this is a major development. Here's what you need to know.

What Did the Law Look Like Before HB 3522?

Prior to this legislation, landlords could not use the expedited FED eviction process to remove squatters. Instead, they had to file a formal ejectment lawsuit, a more complex and slower process designed for resolving ownership disputes or removing unlawful possessors with no rental agreement.

Ejectment cases often involved discovery, counterclaims, and even jury trials. The result? Property owners endured long delays and legal expenses just to remove someone who had no right to be there in the first place.

What Does HB 3522 Change?

With the signing of HB 3522, Oregon has created a much more efficient legal pathway for removing squatters:

1. Use of Standard Eviction (FED) Process

Property owners can now file for eviction against squatters under Oregon's existing Forcible Entry and Detainer statute, the same legal process used to remove tenants.

2. 24-Hour Notice to Vacate

Owners must serve the squatter with a written 24-hour notice, stating that:

The occupant is unlawfully present (a squatter),

They must vacate within 24 hours, and

Failure to leave will result in an eviction filing.

If the squatter fails to vacate within that window, the owner can immediately proceed with the eviction complaint in circuit court.

Why This Is a Game-Changer for Property Owners

Speed : No more lengthy court battles to remove squatters. Most evictions through the FED process resolve in 30–60 days, compared to the 12+ months a typical ejectment might take.

: No more lengthy court battles to remove squatters. Most evictions through the FED process resolve in 30–60 days, compared to the 12+ months a typical ejectment might take. Clarity : Squatters no longer benefit from legal gray areas. If they can't prove a legitimate right to be on the property, they must leave—or face removal by the sheriff.

: Squatters no longer benefit from legal gray areas. If they can't prove a legitimate right to be on the property, they must leave—or face removal by the sheriff. Cost Savings: Faster resolution means fewer legal fees, reduced property damage, and less lost income for property owners.

Does This Replace Ejectment Lawsuits Entirely?

Not entirely. HB 3522 applies only to squatters—people occupying a property without any legal claim, lease, or permission. Ejectment actions may still be necessary in more complex scenarios, such as:

Disputes over title or ownership.

Holdovers from expired lease-to-own agreements.

If the occupant raises a legitimate ownership dispute, the court may determine that an ejectment action is still the proper remedy.

Practical Steps for Landlords Under HB 3522

If you discover a squatter on your property:

Confirm a lack of legal claim: Ensure there's no lease, rental agreement, or title/ownership claim. Serve a 24-hour notice: The notice must be in writing and clearly state the occupant is a squatter. File an FED complaint: If the squatter doesn't leave in 24 hours, file an eviction with the circuit court. Let the court and sheriff handle it: If successful, the court will issue a writ of restitution and the sheriff can remove the squatter.

Work with an Attorney to Avoid Pitfalls

Although HB 3522 simplifies the removal process, legal precision still matters. A poorly worded notice or misclassification of the occupant can stall your case or result in dismissal. That's why it's smart to consult with legal counsel before taking action.

An experienced landlord-tenant attorneys can help you:

Draft a valid 24-hour notice;

File and manage your FED eviction cases;

Evaluate when ejectment may still be necessary; and

Defend your property rights from unlawful occupants.

Take Back Control of Your Property Today

Squatter removal no longer needs to be a drawn-out legal battle. Thanks to HB 3522, Oregon property owners now have a faster, more effective remedy.

FAQs: HB 3522 and Oregon Squatter Evictions

Q: Can I now evict a squatter without going to court?

No. You must still go through the court process (FED), but you can now do so after giving just 24 hours' notice.

Q: What if the squatter claims they have rights to stay?

If they assert a credible ownership interest, the case may require an ejectment action instead.

Q: What if I previously filed an ejectment against a squatter?

You may be able to withdraw and refile under the new FED process—consult a lawyer to review your case.

