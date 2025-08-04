ARTICLE
4 August 2025

Safety = Profit: New Trucking Data Flips The Script

Fresh data from the American Transportation Research Institute reveals safety isn't a cost center – it's a profit potential in today's tough times for trucking.
United States Transport
Douglas B. Marcello

Why it matters

The big picture

ATRI's annual Operational Costs of Trucking provides key data and benchmarks for companies. Much of the story is known – tough year for trucking revenue. Truckload carriers are averaging a loss of $0.090/mile

But the data reveals an opportunity to bolster the bottom line by increasing safety and decreasing risk.

By the numbers:

  • Insurance premiums hit a record $0.102 per mile in 2024
  • Combined with deductibles, total risk costs reached $0.133 per mile
  • Out-of-pocket safety expenses averaged $0.031 per mile

For perspective: The $0.031/mile average out-of-pocket expense might seem small, but for a carrier running 100,000 miles annually, that's $3,100 in direct losses per truck.

The insurance squeeze continues

  • What's happening: Insurance costs keep climbing despite hopes for relief.
  • 2024: 3% premium increase (following 12.5% jump in 2023)
  • Q1 2025: 5.8% increase – nearly double the 2024 rate

Reality check: Premiums are climbing. Companies attempt to slow their increase by increasing deductibles or retention, meaning more skin in the game.

The profit opportunity

The math is simple: Reducing out-of-pocket safety costs goes straight to profit. And that means attacking what I call the "Four Phases" – litigation, post-accident, accident response, and (most importantly) pre-accident.

For context: With truckload carriers losing $0.090/mile, even modest safety improvements could:

  • Cut deductible payouts
  • Reduce future premium increases
  • Turn red ink to black

Between the lines

Traditional cost-cutting (fuel, tires, maintenance) requires driving fewer miles – which means less revenue. Safety improvements, however, reduce costs while maintaining or increasing revenue.

Safety's advantage: Reducing accidents and violations cuts costs without reducing revenue. Every dollar saved on safety-related expenses flows directly to profit.

Real-world impact: A carrier that cuts safety-related costs by just 50% would improve its bottom line by $0.0155 per mile.

What's next: Carriers that treat safety as a profit strategy – not compliance burden – will have a competitive edge as the industry consolidates.

The bottom line

In an industry where every penny per mile matters, the $0.031 in out-of-pocket safety costs represents more than just an expense. It's the difference between profit and loss for many carriers.

Action items for carriers:

  • Audit your total cost of risk, not just insurance premiums
  • Calculate the ROI on safety investments
  • Track safety metrics alongside financial performance
  • Consider safety technology as capital investment, not operating expense

My discussion with ATRI's Dr. Alex Leslie:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.

