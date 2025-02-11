Foley Automotive Update

Foley is here to help you through all aspects of rethinking your long-term business strategies, investments, partnerships, and technology.

Analysis by Julie Dautermann, Competitive Intelligence Analyst

Key Developments

OEMs/Suppliers

The top five automakers ranked by 2024 global vehicles sales were Toyota , for the fifth consecutive year, followed by Volkswagen, Hyundai Motor Group, BYD and Honda . Last year, Toyota's global sales declined 3.7% YOY to 10.8 million units, Volkswagen's sales fell 2.3% to 9.03 million units, and BYD's global sales increased 41% to 4.27 million units.

were , for the fifth consecutive year, followed by and . Last year, Toyota's global sales declined 3.7% YOY to 10.8 million units, Volkswagen's sales fell 2.3% to 9.03 million units, and BYD's global sales increased 41% to 4.27 million units. GM's 2024 adjusted pre-tax earnings rose 21% to a record-high $14.9 billion last year, and total revenue rose 9.1% to $187.4 billion. However, net income fell 41% year-over-year to $6 billion, due to restructuring charges for its operations in China .

rose 21% to a record-high $14.9 billion last year, and to $187.4 billion. However, fell 41% year-over-year to $6 billion, due to restructuring charges for its operations in . American Axle will acquire U.K.-based Dowlais Group for $1.4 billion. Dowlais' businesses include driveline systems manufacturer GKN Automotive.

will acquire U.K.-based for $1.4 billion. Dowlais' businesses include driveline systems manufacturer GKN Automotive. Following a meeting with President Trump, Stellantis committed to opening its idled plant in Belvidere, Illinois to produce a new mid-size pickup truck in 2027. The automaker had indefinitely postponed plans to reopen the plant following an initial commitment made during the 2023 labor contract negotiations. Stellantis also announced investments to support production at existing plants in Michigan, Ohio and Indiana.

committed to opening its idled plant in to produce a new mid-size pickup truck in 2027. The automaker had indefinitely postponed plans to reopen the plant following an initial commitment made during the 2023 labor contract negotiations. Stellantis also announced investments to support production at existing plants in and Honda will invest $1 billion , up from a previous target of $700 million, in three plants in Ohio that will have the flexibility to produce ICE, hybrid and battery-electric vehicles on the same production lines.

will invest , up from a previous target of $700 million, in that will have the flexibility to produce ICE, hybrid and battery-electric vehicles on the same production lines. Nissan will reduce U.S. production by 25%, and the automaker has offered voluntary buyouts to workers at its factories in Tennessee and Mississippi. Last year Nissan announced it would eliminate 20% of its global manufacturing capacity in response to weak sales in China and the U.S.

will reduce and the automaker has offered voluntary buyouts to workers at its factories in Tennessee and Mississippi. Last year Nissan announced it would eliminate 20% of its global manufacturing capacity in response to weak sales in China and the U.S. Chinese automakers are reported to be considering purchasing surplus production lines at Volkswagen's factories in Germany .

are reported to be considering purchasing surplus production lines at factories in . A number of automakers have told dealers they plan to introduce lower-cost models as concerns over vehicle affordability push certain buyers out of the market.

Market Trends and Regulatory

The annual AlixPartners Disruption Index ranked automotive as the “most disrupted” major industry for the first time, reversing two consecutive years of improvement. Key concerns included a lack of real-time visibility into supply chains , the risk of tariffs and protectionism , and high costs for raw materials.

for the first time, reversing two consecutive years of improvement. Key concerns included a , the risk of , and A Fifth Circuit panel invalidated the Combating Auto Retail Scams (CARS) rule issued by the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) in December 2023, after finding the FTC did not provide an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking. The CARS rule included requirements for certain dealership advertising, finance and insurance practices.

rule issued by the (FTC) in December 2023, after finding the FTC did not provide an advanced notice of proposed rulemaking. The CARS rule included requirements for certain dealership advertising, finance and insurance practices. NHTSA paused a rule that would require nearly all new light vehicles to be equipped with automatic emergency braking (AEB) systems by 2029. The delay was in response to a January 20 Regulatory Freeze Pending Review Presidential Memorandum directed at executive departments and agencies. The regulation had been finalized in April 2024.

paused a rule that would require nearly all new light vehicles to be equipped with (AEB) systems by 2029. The delay was in response to a January 20 Regulatory Freeze Pending Review Presidential Memorandum directed at executive departments and agencies. The regulation had been finalized in April 2024. The AM Radio for Every Vehicle Act of 2025 ( S.315) was introduced in the U.S. Senate in an effort to begin a rulemaking process to require the inclusion of AM receivers as standard equipment in all passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. Similar legislation failed to reach a full floor vote last year.

( S.315) was introduced in the U.S. Senate in an effort to begin a rulemaking process to require the inclusion of AM receivers as standard equipment in all passenger vehicles sold in the U.S. Similar legislation failed to reach a full floor vote last year. Newly elected U.S. Senator Bernie Moreno (R-OH) described plans to introduce an “ Automotive Freedom Act” that would restrict battery production subsidies and eliminate the leasing loophole for consumer EV tax credits . Moreno said his bill wouldseek to harmonize NHTSA's CAFE standards and the EPA's tailpipe pollution limits to “one national standard” that extends 10 years.

described plans to introduce an “ that would restrict and eliminate the leasing loophole for . Moreno said his bill wouldseek to harmonize NHTSA's CAFE standards and the EPA's tailpipe pollution limits to “one national standard” that extends 10 years. The Alliance for Automotive Innovation filed a lawsuit in federal court in Maine to challenge enforcement of the state's Right to Repair Law. The Alliance indicated compliance is not yet possible because the state's Attorney General has not established the “independent entity” described in the law to develop and administer data access to vehicles.

filed a lawsuit in federal court in Maine to challenge enforcement of the state's Right to Repair Law. The Alliance indicated compliance is not yet possible because the state's Attorney General has not established the “independent entity” described in the law to develop and administer data access to vehicles. The American Trucking Association projects truck volumes will increase 1.6% in 2025, following two consecutive years of sales declines.

projects truck volumes will increase 1.6% in 2025, following two consecutive years of sales declines. Among the European automakers, Volkswagen is thought to be at high risk to proposed U.S. tariffs on Mexican imports. VW has one U.S. manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, TN. However, its Puebla plant is described as the largest vehicle assembly plant in Mexico.

is thought to be at high risk to VW has one U.S. manufacturing plant in Chattanooga, TN. However, its Puebla plant is described as the largest vehicle assembly plant in Mexico. Volkswagen estimated it could incur up to €1.5 billion ($1.6 billion) in compliance costs and penalties this year due to stricter CO 2 emissions standards in the European Union that will apply starting in 2025.

Autonomous Technologies and Vehicle Software

Waymo plans to expand its autonomous vehicle testing to over 10 new cities in 2025, beginning with Las Vegas and San Diego.

plans to expand its autonomous vehicle testing to over 10 new cities in 2025, beginning with Las Vegas and San Diego. NHTSA launched an investigation into Ford's BlueCruise automated driving system following notice of two fatal collisions involving Mustang Mach-E vehicles.

launched an investigation into Ford's following notice of two fatal collisions involving Mustang Mach-E vehicles. Autonomous truck developer Kodiak Robotics announced the launch of commercial operations following the sale of two self-driving trucks to oil and gas service company Atlas Energy Solutions to haul fracking sand across a 75,000 square mile area of the Permian Basin.

announced the following the sale of two self-driving trucks to oil and gas service company Atlas Energy Solutions to haul fracking sand across a 75,000 square mile area of the Permian Basin. Toronto-based Waabi Innovation Inc. will provide its generative artificial intelligence driver system to Volvo to support the companies' joint development of autonomous trucks. Waabi Driver AI software has also been deployed in a small fleet of autonomous trucks for Uber Freight.

will provide its driver system to to support the companies' joint development of autonomous trucks. Waabi Driver AI software has also been deployed in a small fleet of autonomous trucks for Uber Freight. Acura and Honda announced a recall of nearly 295,000 vehicles due to a software issue in the fuel injection control unit that may cause vehicles to stall or lose power while driving.

Electric Vehicles and Low Emissions Technology

Automotive News provided a summary and additional context for recent EV-related policies and statements of President Trump .

of . Recently announced EV model cancelations include: While Stellantis is planning to offer an electric RAM 1500 REV pickup truck with up to 350 miles of range beginning in 2026, the automaker is reported to have canceled plans for an extended-range version of the REV with up to 500 miles of range. Stellantis' Chrysler Airflow EV has been postponed indefinitely . The electric SUV debuted as a concept vehicle in 2022. Nissan will no longer produce a crossover EV model at its Canton, Mississippi plant. Volkswagen no longer plans to offer an ID.7 electric sedan in the U.S. market.

include: ZM Trucks , a subsidiary of ZO Motors, plans to manufacture zero-emission commercial vehicles at a new plant in Fontana, California starting in the first half of 2025.

, a subsidiary of ZO Motors, plans to manufacture zero-emission commercial vehicles at a new plant in Fontana, California starting in the first half of 2025. A number of automakers are suing the European Commission over opposition to the EU's import tariffs on EVs that are made in China .

are suing the European Commission over opposition to the EU's on that are made in . Hyundai could finalize an agreement in the first quarter of 2025 to supply its re-badged commercial EVs to GM. The automakers announced a preliminary agreement last year to collaborate on parts procurement and production for certain passenger and commercial vehicles.

