Florida House Of Representatives Readies Three Property Tax Relief Proposals For Full Consideration

In February 2025, Governor Ron DeSantis publicly announced his desire that the state consider amending its Constitution, initially, to abolish property taxes.Florida's property tax system funds local counties, cities, school districts, and numerous special taxing districts providing services such as water management, fire protection, and mosquito control. Florida's property tax framework is established in the Constitution; therefore, any fundamental changes or new relief will require more than sixty percent of voters to approve an amendment in the November General Election.

In May 2025, House Speaker Perez created a Select Committee on Property Taxes to conduct an in-depth review of the property tax system over the summer between the 2025 and 2026 Sessions. This Select Committee initially approved seven proposals aimed at reducing property taxes. As of the fourth week of the 2026 Regular Session, three of those Constitutional amendments have passed all committees of reference and are currently ready for consideration by the full House.

Phased Out Elimination of Non-School Property Tax for Homesteads – HJR 203 by Miller (R), if approved by voters, would eliminate all non-school taxes for homestead properties starting January 1, 2037.To phase out these taxes, the proposal starts by increasing the current $50,000 homestead exemption to $150,000 in 2027.That exemption grows by $100,000/year for ten years ($250,000 in 2028, $350,000 in 2029, etc.).

State economists estimate that, if approved, this proposal will reduce county, city, and special district funding by $4.7 billion in 2027, $8.3 billion in 2028, $10.6 billion in 2029 growing to approximately $18 billion annually starting in 2037. None of the House proposals currently reduce any school property taxes.

Property Insurance Relief Homestead Exemption of Non-School Property Tax – HJR 209 by Busatta (R) would provide a total $250,000 exemption against non-school taxes to any homestead property covered by a comprehensive multiperil property insurance policy, as to be determined in general law. If approved by voters, the exemption would take full effect January 1, 2027.State economists estimate that this proposal would reduce county, city, and special district funding by $6.6 billion in 2027 growing to $8.6 billion annually after five years.

Modification of Limitations on Property Assessment Increases – HJR 213 by Griffitts (R) would restructure the current Save Our Homes (3% annually) and non-homestead annual increase limitations (10% annually).For school taxes stemming from homestead properties, taxable value would continue to be determined annually by the Property Appraiser and remain subject to the existing Save Our Homes limitations of three percent or the increase in the consumer price index. For non-school taxes, the Property Appraiser will determine the taxable value every three years and the maximum increase over those three years will be 3% or CPI.During the committee process, this legislation was amended to provide that if the just value of a homestead property either remains the same or decreases from one year to the next, then the taxable value of the homestead cannot be increased.

For non-homestead non-school taxes, the Property Appraiser will determine the taxable value every three years and the maximum increase over those three years will be 15%.Non-homestead properties will continue to pay all school property taxes. The estimated impact of this proposal, if approved, would be $1.7 billion in 2027 growing to $5.2 billion over time.

In addition to not impacting school taxes, all three of these House proposals currently seek to protect first responder funding at the local level. Each proposed Constitutional amendment would mandate that future local government funding on law enforcement, firefighters, and other first responders cannot be less than the amount spent in either the 2025-2026 or 2026-2027 local fiscal year, whichever was higher.

We are still awaiting official proposals from the Governor and Senate.

