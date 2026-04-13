New BFH rulings bring greater certainty to the taxation of management equity participation. The court confirms that related income is generally treated as capital income rather...

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New BFH rulings bring greater certainty to the taxation of management equity participation. The court confirms that related income is generally treated as capital income rather than employment income – provided an independent corporate – law relationship exists.

Dr. Gero Burwitz and Jonathan Storz outline the key criteria and practical implications for companies in their article “Recent developments in tax law: Taxation of management shareholdings” published in NZG.

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