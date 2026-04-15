Louisiana Attorney General Clarifies Scope Of Homestead And Disabled Veteran Exemptions

In Louisiana Attorney General Opinion No. 25-0049 (Apr. 6, 2026), the Attorney General clarifies the scope of Louisiana’s homestead exemption and the disabled veteran...

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In Louisiana Attorney General Opinion No. 25-0049 (Apr. 6, 2026), the Attorney General clarifies the scope of Louisiana’s homestead exemption and the disabled veteran ad valorem tax exemption, specifically addressing the treatment of additional structures located on residential property. Louisiana’s homestead exemption is grounded in La. Const. art. VII, §20(A), which exempts a portion of the assessed value of an owner-occupied primary residence from ad valorem taxation. Similarly, §20(G) provides enhanced exemptions for certain disabled military veterans. Both provisions extend not only to the residence itself, but also to associated improvements and appurtenances.

However, the constitutional provision creates ambiguity around the outer limits of these exemptions, specifically whether additional structures on the same tract of land qualify, and under what conditions. The Attorney General’s opinion clarifies two significant points regarding the scope of “buildings and appurtenances” and the application of the disabled veterans exemption.

The opinion concludes that the phrase “buildings and appurtenances” encompasses structures beyond the primary dwelling, provided that:

The structures are located on the same tract of land as the homestead; and

The structures are capable of residential use or are functionally related to the residential character of the property; and

The structures are not used for commercial or income-producing purposes.

This interpretation confirms that secondary buildings, such as guest houses, garages with living quarters, or similar improvements, may fall within the homestead exemption if they retain a residential nexus and are not used in a trade or business.

The opinion further provides that where a property qualifies for the disabled veteran exemption, the exemption applies to the entire qualifying property, including all buildings and appurtenances, in the same manner as the homestead exemption. This effectively harmonizes the treatment of auxiliary structures under both exemption regimes and confirms that the broader exemption afforded to qualifying veterans extends to the full residential property footprint.

Property owners should be aware that the presence of rental activity or business use in auxiliary structures may jeopardize exemption eligibility for those structures. However, non-commercial residential use of additional buildings strengthens the case for inclusion within the exemption. This opinion also provides support for a broader reading of exempt property, particularly in disputes involving mixed-use or multi-structure residential tracts.

Ultimately, Attorney General Opinion No. 25-0049 reinforces a functional, use-based interpretation of Louisiana’s homestead and disabled veteran exemptions, confirming that qualifying exemptions extend beyond the primary residence to include additional structures that are residential in nature and non-commercial in use.

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