Treasury Finalizes Regulations On "Qualified Tips" Under The One Big Beautiful Bill Act

The U.S. Department of the Treasury and the Internal Revenue Service have issued final regulations (Federal Register Doc. No. 2026-07104) implementing the "no tax on tips" provisions enacted as part of the One Big Beautiful Bill Act (OBBBA). The rule provides comprehensive guidance on the definition of "qualified tips," the scope of eligible occupations, and the applicable reporting framework, resolving a number of interpretive questions left open by the statute.

The OBBBA added new §224 to the Internal Revenue Code, creating an above-the-line deduction for "qualified tips" received by individuals for tax years beginning after December 31, 2024 and before January 1, 2029. The statute caps the deduction at $25,000 annually, subject to phase-out based on modified adjusted gross income. While the statutory language established the basic framework for the deduction, it did not fully define what constitutes a qualifying tip or how eligibility should be determined, leaving those issues to administrative guidance.

The final regulations adopt a relatively narrow definition of "qualified tips," emphasizing the voluntary nature of the payment. To qualify, a tip must be paid at the discretion of the customer and determined solely by the payor, without compulsion or negotiation. The rule further clarifies that qualified tips include cash and cash-equivalent compensation, such as charged tips and amounts distributed through tip-sharing arrangements. At the same time, the regulations expressly exclude mandatory service charges and automatic gratuities, which are treated as non-qualifying payments. In addition, the rule limits eligibility to tips received in occupations that customarily and regularly received tips on or before December 31, 2024, thereby preventing expansion of the deduction to newly structured compensation arrangements. The regulations also exclude tips received in specified service trades or businesses within the meaning of §199A, such as law, health, and consulting services.

In addressing occupational eligibility, the regulations establish a framework tied to historical tipping practices. Treasury identifies categories of occupations that traditionally rely on tipping, including roles within food and beverage service, hospitality, personal care, and transportation. By anchoring eligibility to pre-existing industry practices, the rule reflects a deliberate effort to prevent recharacterization of wages as tips in order to qualify for the deduction.

The final rule also introduces a detailed reporting and substantiation regime. Employers are required to separately report qualified tips on Forms W-2 and other applicable information returns and must identify employee occupations using classifications prescribed by Treasury. The regulations contemplate that payroll and related systems will distinguish between qualifying tips and other forms of compensation, including service charges and non-qualifying payments. On the taxpayer side, individuals must maintain adequate records substantiating both the amount and character of tips received, as well as their eligibility based on occupation. Transitional guidance allows taxpayers to rely on reasonable records for the 2025 tax year, including employer-reported amounts and contemporaneous tip logs.

The regulations operate in parallel with the OBBBA's separate provisions addressing the deductibility of qualified overtime compensation under §225. Together, these provisions reflect a broader legislative and administrative effort to provide targeted tax relief for certain categories of earned income while imposing structured reporting requirements designed to facilitate compliance and enforcement.

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