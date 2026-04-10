Pryor Cashman Welcomes Partner Olga Beloded To Its Tax Group In New York

Pryor Cashman announced today that Olga Beloded has joined the firm's New York office as a partner in the Tax Group. Olga joins from Curtis, Mallet-Prevost, Colt & Mosle LLP, where she was a partner.

A highly respected tax practitioner, Olga represents domestic and foreign corporations, closely held and family-owned businesses, and high-net-worth individuals on complex tax matters across multiple jurisdictions. She regularly advises multinational corporations on the tax implications of domestic and cross-border deals, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, and securities offerings, as well as on internal tax planning matters. She has extensive experience in multi-jurisdictional tax planning, including tax planning for generational asset transfers, as well as facilitating tax-efficient charitable giving, including international structures such as U.S. "friends of" organizations. Foreign governments also seek her advice on tax treaty matters and tax issues arising in investor-state arbitration proceedings.

"Olga's addition reflects the continued growth of our firm and our commitment to expanding the capabilities our clients rely on most," said David C. Rose, managing partner of Pryor Cashman. "She is an exceptionally talented advisor whose expertise strengthens our tax practice and enhances our ability to help clients navigate increasingly complex tax and corporate matters."

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