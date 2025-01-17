California And Federal Tax Deadlines Postponed For Los Angeles County Residents

As a result of the wildfires in Los Angeles County, California, on January 10, 2025, the IRS extended substantially all tax filing and payment dates until October 15, 2025, for residents of Los Angeles County. On January 11, California granted the same extensions. Thus, residents of Los Angeles County received extensions to file and pay their 2024 income taxes, 2025 income tax estimates, 2024 gift taxes, and estate tax returns falling due between January 7, 2025, and October 15, 2025. Certain time-sensitive tax actions, including the 45- and 180-day deadlines for Section 1031 exchanges, were also extended.



In addition to applying to Los Angeles County residents, the relief applies to taxpayers whose records necessary to meet a tax deadline are in the covered disaster area. Thus, a client of a tax preparer located in Los Angeles County, regardless of the client's location, is also entitled to relief.



Note that under regulatory authority, the extensions granted by the IRS run concurrently with the extensions that a taxpayer could otherwise have obtained. Thus, if an individual died on September 17, 2024, the estate tax return was originally due nine months later, on June 17, 2025, but that due date has now been extended to October 15, 2025. If the executor wishes to obtain the automatic six-month extension to file the estate tax return, that period is measured from the original June 17 due date so that an extension is only available until December 17, 2025, not six months after October 15.



As of January 13, 2025, no property tax extensions have been granted. Thus, the second installment of California fiscal year 2024-25 real property taxes will be delinquent if not paid by April 10, 2025.

