Texas Supreme Court Clarifies Proximate Cause In A Catastrophic Highway Accident – Werner Enterprises, Inc. v. Blake

On June 27, 2025, the Texas Supreme Court issued its opinion inWerner Enterprises, Inc. v. Blake, No. 23-0493, providing significant guidance on the doctrine of proximate cause in Texas negligence law. The Court reversed a multimillion-dollar judgment against Werner Enterprises and its driver, holding that the defendants' conduct was not a substantial factor in causing the plaintiffs' injuries, and that the sole proximate cause was the loss of control by a third-party driver.

This decision is important for transportation companies, insurers, and litigators handling catastrophic accident cases in Texas.

Key Takeaways:

Proximate Cause Requires a Substantial Factor: The Court held that, even if Ali's speed was negligent and a "but-for" cause of the accident, it was not a substantial factor in bringing about the injuries. The "sole proximate cause" was Salinas' loss of control and sudden entry into oncoming traffic, which left Ali no time to react.

Negligence Must Be More Than a "Happenstance of Place and Time": The Court emphasized that liability does not attach to a party whose conduct merely furnishes the condition that makes an injury possible, but only to those whose conduct is actually responsible for the ultimate harm.

No Derivative or Direct Employer Liability: Because Ali's conduct was not a proximate cause, all claims against Werner, whether based on direct or derivative theories (such as negligent training or supervision), also failed as a matter of law.

