Eleventh Circuit Revives Putative Class Action Against Power And Utility Holding Company

On November 26, 2025, the United States Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit reinstated a putative class action asserting claims under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 against an electric utility company, its parent company, and certain of their executives. Jastram v. NextEra Energy, LLC., No. 24-13372 (11th Cir. Nov. 26, 2025), ECF No. 51-1. Plaintiffs alleged that defendants falsely denied claims in the media that they used corporate funds to influence state and local elections, targeted elected officials who opposed their initiative, employed a news outlet to support their efforts against these officials, and intimidated journalists. The district court dismissed the action with prejudice for failure to allege a corrective disclosure as a prerequisite to pleading loss causation. We covered that decision previously, here. The Eleventh Circuit reversed and reinstated the claims, holding that the district court had erred in assessing whether the alleged corrective disclosures were sufficiently connected to the underlying allegations of misrepresentations.



Plaintiffs identified two January 25, 2023, statements they alleged revealed defendants' denials to be false: (1) the parent's risk disclosure in a Form 8-K,warning that allegations, including in media articles, that defendants had violated federal and state election law could affect the companies and result in future liability; and (2) the parent's announcement of its CEO's retirement and the related disclosure the severance agreement contained a claw back provision. Plaintiffs also pointed to contemporaneous analyst commentary linking these disclosures to the political-misconduct allegations. Plaintiffs alleged that the day these statements were made was one of the parent's five worst days of trading in 25 years.



The district court held neither statement constituted a corrective disclosure because they did not directly reveal the falsity of the specific misstatements on which plaintiffs based their claims. The district court dismissed for failure to plead loss causation and declined to reach the other elements of the Exchange Act claims, including falsity and scienter.



The Eleventh Circuit disagreed. It held the district court erred by: (1) searching for "a singular corrective disclosure," rather than assessing the alleged mix of information that reached the market; (2) faulting the alleged corrective disclosures for not "explicitly" mentioning the alleged prior misstatements; and (3) failing to credit well-pleaded allegations that market participants actually connected the January 25 disclosures to the alleged fraud. The Court also clarified that loss causation need only meet Rule 8's plausibility standard; it is not subject to the PSLRA's or Rule 9(b)'s heightened particularity requirements, which apply to falsity and scienter.



Considering the allegations in toto, the Court held plaintiffs plausibly pleaded corrective disclosure through "three pieces of information that changed the market's perception" of defendants' prior denials. First, the Court held the Form 8-K risk disclosure's timing and reference to potential legal violations and reputational harm "necessarily revealed something" about earlier misconduct. Second, the Court found plaintiffs alleged a sufficient link between the CEO's retirement and the alleged scandal, including that investors "weren't buying" the proffered non-scandal reasons for his departure. Third, the Court concluded plaintiffs adequately alleged the severance claw back was atypical under company policies and was understood by market observers as acknowledging potential misconduct. Taken together, the Court determined these allegations sufficed to plead a corrective disclosure.



The Court also held plaintiffs plausibly alleged that the January 25 stock-price decline was not primarily caused by other factors. It found it to be significant that financial results released that day were in line or positive and that "an abundance of statements' from analysts and market observers linked the selloff to the political-misconduct disclosures and leadership change.



The Court remanded for the district court to address the remaining elements, including whether plaintiffs adequately pleaded falsity and scienter.

