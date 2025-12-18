Coming Soon: The Duane Morris Class Action Review – 2026!!

Duane Morris LLP, a law firm with more than 900 attorneys in offices across the United States and internationally, is asked by a broad array of clients to provide innovative solutions to today's legal and business challenges.

Duane Morris Takeaway: Happy Holidays to our loyal readers of the Duane Morris Class Action Defense Blog! Our elves are busy at work this holiday season in wrapping up our start-of-the-year kick-off publication – the Duane Morris Class Action Review – 2026. We will go to press in early January and launch the 2026 Review from our blog and our book launch website. This announcement also marks our 600th blog post.

The 2026 Review builds on the success of our previous editions and represents our 22nd annual study of the class action space. It will be the biggest and most comprehensive edition yet, at over 750 pages. The 2026 Review has more analysis than ever before, with discussion of over 1,700 class certification rulings from federal and state courts over this past year. TheReviewwill be available for download as an E-Book too.

The Review is a one-of-its-kind publication analyzing class action trends, decisions, and settlements in all areas impacting Corporate America, including the substantive areas of antitrust, appeals, the Class Action Fairness Act, civil rights, consumer fraud, data breach, EEOC-Initiated and government enforcement litigation, employment discrimination, the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974, the Fair Credit Reporting Act, labor, privacy, procedural issues, product liability and mass torts, the Racketeer Influenced and Corrupt Organizations Act, securities fraud, state court class actions, the Telephone Consumer Protection Act, wage & hour class and collective actions, and the Worker Adjustment and Retraining Notification Act. The Review also highlights key rulings on attorneys' fee awards in class actions, motions granting and denying sanctions in class actions, and the top-class action settlements in each area. It also will contain a brand-new appendix featuring analysis of rulings in the generative artificial intelligence and crypto space. Finally, theReviewprovides insight as to what companies and corporate counsel can expect to see in 2026.

The Duane Morris Class Action Review was recently cited in briefing to the U.S. Supreme Court in as the authoritative source on FLSA certification statistics and the widening circuit split regarding when it is appropriate to send notice to would-be plaintiffs, under 29 U.S.C. § 216(b) in a Fair Labor Standards Act ("FLSA") collective action.

In its review of our practice group's resource, Employment Practices Liability Consultant Magazine ("EPLiC") said, "The Duane Morris Class Action Review is 'the Bible' on class action litigation and an essential desk reference for business executives, corporate counsel, and human resources professionals." EPLiC continued, "The review is a must-have resource for in-depth analysis of class actions in general and workplace litigation in particular.

With the submission of our analysis to the U.S. Supreme Court, we are humbled and proud to be cited as the authoritative source in the class action space. The Review is also relied on by some of the world's largest plaintiffs' firms and federal judges, see, e.g., Laverenz v. Pioneer Metal Finishing, LLC, 746 F. Supp. 3d 602, 614 (E.D. Wis. 2024). The Duane Morris Class Action Review is the "one stop shop" and authoritative source on collective action certification rates, collective action trends and analysis, and the implications, pressures, and contours that parties face when engaged in FLSA collective action litigation.

We look forward to providing the 2026 edition of the Review to all our loyal readers in early January. Stay tuned and Happy Holidays!

