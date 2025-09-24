CPSC Takes Another Step To Advance Draft Rule On Lithium-Ion Batteries Used In Micromobility Products

The U.S. Consumer Product Safety Commission's (CPSC's) proposed safety standard for lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility products is back on the agency's agenda.

On August 21, Acting Chairman and current sole Commissioner of the CPSC, Peter Feldman, issued a statement announcing several advancements of "critical safety standards" to the Office of Information and Regulatory Affairs (OIRA) pursuant to Executive Order No. 14215, "Ensuring Accountability for All Agencies," including the CPSC's draft proposed rule on lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility products. The lithium-ion micromobility product standard, and whether the CPSC would put it forward for codification, has been in flux for months. The CPSC originally introduced the rule on January 8, 2025 following the bipartisan "Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act" bill signaling Congress's desire for the CPSC to issue a consumer product safety standard for rechargeable lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility devices. In April, the CPSC voted to move forward with the rule, but subsequently withdrew it following President Trump's firing of three Democratic Commissioners. The proposed rule was most recently re-noticed by the CPSC on June 20, 2025, when those three Commissioners were temporarily reinstated, but withdrawn just days later, without explanation.

The purpose of the draft standard is to address the potential risk of death and injury associated with lithium-ion batteries used in micromobility product electrical systems, which could include hazards related to electric shock, fires, explosions, expulsion of gas or flames, burns, overheating, and smoke inhalation. The rule proposes modifications to the performance requirements set forth in the current voluntary standards covering lithium-ion batteries in micromobility devices: UL 2849-20 (Standard for Safety for Electrical Systems for eBikes), UL 2272-24 (Standard for Safety for Electrical Systems for Personal E-Mobility Devices), and UL 2271-23 (Standard for Safety for Batteries for Use in Light Electric Vehicle (LEV) Applications).

If passed, the rule would be codified as a consumer product safety standard and would impose performance requirements on both original electrical systems on lithium-ion battery-powered vehicles including eBikes, eScooters, self-balancing scooters (such as Hoverboards; eSBscooters), eSkateboards, eUnicycles, and hybrids of these micromobility products within the CPSC's jurisdiction, as well as replaceable battery packs, aftermarket chargers, and conversion kit components sold separately.

The Acting Chairman's statement on the issuance of the lithium-ion battery rule came one day after a statement announcing the withdrawal of other pending CPSC rulemakings, including proposed safety standards on blade-contact injuries on table saws, recreational off-highway vehicles, debris penetration hazards, and banned hazardous substances, which emphasized "a turning point" for the CPSC and a return "to a safety mission rooted in sound science, robust data, and common sense."

Despite the uncertainty in the CPSC and the proposed rule's turbulent history, this action indicates that federal micromobility regulations are a current priority for the agency and may indeed be forthcoming. If the "Setting Consumer Standards for Lithium-Ion Batteries Act" bill is passed by the Senate, the CPSC would have a 180 day deadline to promulgate micromobility regulations.

