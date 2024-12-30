CPSC Approves Final Rule To Implement EFiling For Certificates Of Compliance

The CPSC voted unanimously in favor of a Final Rule to implement electronic filing (eFiling) of Certificate information for regulated, imported consumer products.

The new eFiling program will apply to all imported consumer products subject to a mandatory safety standard, including de minimis shipments. Requirements impacting most imported consumer products and those produced domestically will take effect in June 2025.

Background – CPSC's eFiling Proposal

Since 2008, importers have been required to maintain Certificates of Compliance stating that the product they are importing meets all applicable safety standards. However, these certificates did not need to be filed at the time of import.

In June 2022, CPSC announced a Beta Pilot test with CBP for eFiling of certificate data for regulated consumer products. In 2023, the CPSC and CBP began the test with 38 importer participants. In December 2023, the agencies published a notice expanding the Beta Pilot test to include up to 2,000 additional importer participants and to extend the test for up to three years. In announcing the expansion of the test, the CPSC also proposed a new rule that would require that importers of regulated consumer products eFile Certificates of Compliance at the time of import.

On November 22, 2024, the CPSC's General Counsel circulated a staff briefing memorandum recommending approval and publication of a final rule implementing the eFiling proposal.

eFiling Requirements

The eFiling rule will impose new requirements for how importers manage product certificate data, not which products require a certificate. Any consumer product that is subject to a CPSC rule, ban, standard, or regulation will continue to require a Certificate of Compliance, which will be eFiled at the time of entry.

Importers will be required to transmit Message Set data into CBP's Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) system at the time of entry.

There are two options to transmit this data:

Full PGA Message Set: The importer provides their broker with the full product certificate for the imported product and the broker files it in the CPSC PGA Message Set. Reference PGA Message Set: The importer pre-enters the certificate data into the CPSC Product Registry and then provides their broker with certificate identifiers to be filed in the PGA Message Set.

What Importers Should Do

CPSC staff is recommending a 12-month implementation period for the eFiling requirements. However, importers should take steps now to familiarize themselves with the eFiling requirements and ensure they are prepared to file the required information.

The CPSC has published a variety of resources to assist importers in implementing this new requirement:

Diaz Trade Law can help importers update their compliance programs to ensure they are meeting all CPSC requirements.

Read more:

The content of this article is intended to provide a general guide to the subject matter. Specialist advice should be sought about your specific circumstances.