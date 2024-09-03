CPSC To Begin Voluntary Stage Of EFiling

The Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC) is actively recruiting up to 2,000 importers to participate in voluntary eFiling.

What is eFiling?

In November 2022, the CPSC launched a beta pilot test of an eFiling initiative. The initiative allows importers of regulated consumer products to file electronically with CPSC and Customs and Border Protection (CBP) certain data elements from a certificate of compliance.

The goal of the eFiling process is to expedite targeting of shipments that put people at risk, but also allow importers to establish a good history of safety and to move their products more quickly through the ports.

CPSC anticipates that full implementation of eFiling will occur in or around 2025.

How to Get Started with eFiling

Importers must transmit Message Set data into CBP's Automated Commercial Environment (ACE) system at the time of entry. There are two options to accomplish this:

Full PGA Message Set: The importer provides their broker with the full product certificate for the imported product and the broker files it in the CPSC PGA Message Set. This is recommended if the importer imports a limited number of regulated consumer products or does not repeatedly import the same product.

Reference PGA Message Set: The importer pre-enters the certificate data into the CPSC Product Registry and then provides their broker with certificate identifiers to be filed in the PGA Message Set.. This option is preferable if the importer repeatedly imports regulated consumer products covered by the same product certificates as the importer can leverage bulk upload features.

CPSC has published a Quick Start Guide to support importers in eFiling implementation.

Importer Responsibilities

Although brokers play an important part in the eFiling process, ultimately, the importer is responsible for product certification. Only importers may sign up for the eFiling initiative. Additionally, theFiling initiative does not change the CPSC requirements for a given product or shipment. CPSC provides various resources to support importers in understanding what testing and certification requirements apply to their imported consumer products.

Currently, there is a wait-list to participate in the initiative and the first batch of importers will receive an invitation in the coming weeks. To be added to the waitlist to receive an invitation to establish a Business Account in the Product Registry, importers can email eFilingSupport@cpsc.gov with:

Company Name

Initial Business Account Administrator's Name

Initial Business Account Administrator's Email

Importer of Record Number(s)

Broker Filer Code(s)

Type of Products Imported

