How To Use Cookie Banners And CMPs To Minimize Rather Than Create US Privacy Risks: Free CLE Passes Available

- within Privacy topic(s)
- in United States
- with readers working within the Technology, Media & Information and Law Firm industries
- within Finance and Banking, Immigration and Criminal Law topic(s)
In the first hour of the webinar, “Cookie Banner Wiretapping Litigation and Consent Management Platform Failures: CIPA, FSCA, and ECPA Claims Against Malfunctioning and Misleading CMPs in 2026,” will cover the core legal and technical issues driving an explosion in online tracking technology privacy litigation, and discuss the overlap with, but differences from, state consumer privacy law compliance and enforcement. Topics will include an explanation of how web, mobile and other online tracking technologies work, the applicable legal regimes and theories that need to be considered, ways that use of cookie banners and CMPs can either create or reduce risk, privacy policy and notice and terms of use (including arbitration and class‑waiver) drafting strategies, and the growing significance of Global Privacy Control (GPC) signals, as well how these differ from industry self-regulatory signals and opt-outs and browser “Do Not Track” signals, and the issues with, and limitations of, each. It will wrap up with practical take aways and an overview of legislative efforts to watch that could change the landscape. The second hour will be a deep dive into the litigation, including learnings from key court decisions.
See further details for this insightful presentation below as well as how to register:
Program Details:
Register here:
To receive a FREE pass for this session, please use “CookieBanner26” as the coupon code for the Register for Live option.
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