Heading To Chicago Next Week For ITech’s 2026 World Technology Law Conference?

The 2026 World Technology Law Conference organized by the International Technology Law Association (ITechLaw), starts next week. Squire Patton Boggs is a proud sponsor of this year’s conference and two PrivacyWorld.blog authors are speaking.

On May 14th at 4:30pm, Julia Jacobson, Partner (New York) is part of a panel: “Real-Time Insights: The Biggest Late-Breaking Developments in Global Tech Law in Q2 2026”. Moderated by the distinguished Eugene Weitz, the session has global focus, with co-panelists from Canada, India and Bulgaria. Learn more (including how submit topic suggestions) here.

On May 15th, Alan Friel, Partner (Los Angeles) is a panelist for “Pixels on Trial: Defending Privacy Claims Over Tracking, Chatbots, and Session Replay.” This session, which starts at 1:30 pm, will focus on the wave of litigation challenging the lawfulness of online analytics and tracking technologies under various federal and state laws and how litigants are prosecuting and defending these lawsuits.

We hope to see you there.

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