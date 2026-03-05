Why Lowenstein's Data360 Approach Is Different From Other Firms (Video)

self

Lowenstein Sandler's Data360 approach reflects the future of data risk management: integrated, technical, and strategic. In this episode of the Cybersecurity Awareness series, Amy S. Mushahwar and Kathleen A. McGee share how Data360 brings together a multidisciplinary team of technologists alongside former regulators and seasoned privacy attorneys to deliver truly integrated counsel. From data breaches and privacy investigations to child safety issues and website demand letters, the Data360 team combines granular technical fluency with world-class legal strategy resulting in a smarter, more proactive approach to data management and regulatory risk.

Amy S. Mushahwar: One thing that we've been very excited about is our launch of the Data360 approach. Most law firms have one, maybe two Technologists—our team has five and of varying different disciplines, CISOs, those who are doing development, and we have folks who are specialists in intelligence.

Having that coupled technical expertise with world-class lawyers like Kathleen coming directly out of the New York AG's office, as well as other members of our team, set us apart, and it creates a much more integrated product.

Kathleen A. McGee: What would we have liked to have seen companies do? What would have made our review of them better for them? And the answer really came down to making sure that the lawyers were doing their job, not just under the legal approach, but also really coming up with the best technology approaches for clients. And that really comes down a lot to data management these days and thinking about how clients and their use of data and the technologies around that are being employed.

Amy S. Mushahwar: We are able to explain with granular precision the technical aspect of what we're facing—be it a breach, a privacy media concern, a massive issue with regard to child safety, or what we're seeing on a day-to-day basis, little demand letters about your websites—we're able to couple granular technology with excellent legal skills and come out with a much better product.

