Why The 2025 Privacy Rollercoaster Matters

As we settle into 2026, last year is firmly in the rearview mirror. But the privacy and cybersecurity developments are still driving our actions today.

As we settle into 2026, last year is firmly in the rearview mirror. But the privacy and cybersecurity developments are still driving our actions today. From the ever-expanding US patchwork of state privacy laws to new expectations around children's privacy, 2025 reshaped the privacy landscape. In our (fashionably late!) 2025 Year In Review we provide a round-up of the topics from last year to serve as a tool for your ongoing compliance efforts. From AI laws worldwide to aggressive regulations in the children's space, from cybersecurity developments to data impact assessments, we cover topics worth remembering as you move forward this year.

Putting It Into Practice: Now more than ever, it is worth considering privacy and cybersecurity programs as organizational change efforts. The pace of regulatory and legislative developments is not slowing. Remember that organizations are systems, and changing systems means aligning not just processes and procedures, but examining incentives and cultural norms. And within those organizations are individuals with their own cognitive biases and fears of change.

